Historian to Talk About Slavery in Eastern Connecticut
Dr. Stark talks about his new book, "The Myth and Reality of Slavery in Connecticut," recently published by The Connecticut Press.
New London, CT, March 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Bruce P. Stark, retired Assistant Archivist for the State of Connecticut, will be the guest speaker at Bank Square Books in Mystic to talk about his new book, "The Myth and Reality of Slavery in Eastern Connecticut." The presentation takes place on March 16 at 5:30 P.M. and will be followed by a question and answer period and book signings for those in attendance.
A Lyme resident with ancestors tracing back to the Revolution, Dr. Stark spent over a decade researching primary sources, such as probate records, wills, and other court documents in documenting a book that forever recasts the story of slavery and history of Black Americans in Connecticut. Reviewers are calling the book a "must-read" for anyone interested in the true history of slavery, tenant farming, and land ownership in colonial Connecticut.
Contact
The Connecticut PressContact
Peter J. Malia
203-257-6020
https://www.connecticutpress.com
