Emer Mexico is Now Promoting Emerging Medical Treatments in Mexico
Emer Mexico creates and promotes stories of successful patients that have traveled to Mexico for a medical procedures to help readers to make better decisions when considering a healthcare procedure abroad.
Mexico has long been known for its beautiful beaches, rich cultural heritage, and delicious cuisine. Now, the country is also emerging as a premier destination for medical tourism. With its state-of-the-art medical facilities, skilled physicians, and affordable prices, Mexico is attracting patients from all over the world who are seeking affordable medical care.
According to the Medical Tourism Index, Mexico was one of the major countries in the area of medical tourism in 2022, which is a good indicator that the medical services offered to foreigners will keep improving and growing this year.
Mexico boasts a wide range of medical specialties, like cosmetic surgery, dentistry, bariatric surgery and other medical treatments. Patients can choose from a variety of world-class medical facilities, including hospitals, clinics, and specialized centers.
According to Healthcare.com the most popular procedures in Medical Tourism are:
Hair Transplants & Cosmetic Surgery
Hair transplants have become a well-known procedure in Mexico, especially the FUE and FUT procedures performed by specialists and with state-of-the-art technology.
Weigh Loss Surgery
Some weight loss procedures people want to get done in Mexico are gastric bypasses and gastric sleeves surgeries.
Dental Care
Many medical tourists also seek affordable dental work; some popular procedures include dental implants, dental veneers, and full mouth restorations.
Other Medical Treatments
Some of these treatments have to do with the patients overall physical health or something that requires more time and attention like assisted living.
