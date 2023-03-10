Dune Star Joins Interactive Mobile Game, Clive is a Good Guy
Acclaimed British character actor, Neil Bell (Dune, Dead Man's Shoes, Star Wars: Andor, Coronation Street, Emmerdale), has been tapped to star in an upcoming interactive smartphone game from a groundbreaking new independent studio, Indolent Games.
Manchester, United Kingdom, March 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Clive is a Good Guy will see Bell play ten different characters: all alternative versions of the same person, desperate to be released from the Mirror, a reality game show which they're battling to escape. The narrative-rich game will feature FMV (full motion video) for mobile devices, in which players pitch multiple personalities against each other in a battle royale format.
"It's interesting (in a game) to deal with a human face, rather than an avatar: my job was to add human authenticity," explains Bell, "The game plays like Top Trumps... featuring narcissistic folk with some serious character flaws!”
"Clive is a Good Guy will appeal to gamers that also devour drama on their favourite streaming services," adds Indolent Games founder Krishna Stott, "It's like playing a 'human animal' version of Pokémon, mixed in with Her Story and the plays of Samuel Beckett."
Clive is a Good Guy will launch on Friday September 15, 2023; available on all app stores.
Notes to editors:
Neil Bell is available for limited interviews, to arrange please contact: press@indolentgames.com.
Indolent Games
Indolent Games, founded by multi-platform content pioneer Krishna Stott, is an innovative new UK games studio hitting the ground running with three entertaining interactive story games and serials.
www.indolentgames.com
For more information on Clive is a Good Guy:
• Website is www.cliveisagoodguy.com
• Gameplay videos, trailers and various images can be found here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1-9tZEtcb98sDrCFvJOl82HQVd22h-kqn?usp=share_link
• Email press@indolentgames.com to request access to play interactive trailer.
