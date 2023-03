Dune Star Joins Interactive Mobile Game, Clive is a Good Guy

Manchester, United Kingdom, March 10, 2023 --( PR.com )-- Clive is a Good Guy will see Bell play ten different characters: all alternative versions of the same person, desperate to be released from the Mirror, a reality game show which they're battling to escape. The narrative-rich game will feature FMV (full motion video) for mobile devices, in which players pitch multiple personalities against each other in a battle royale format."It's interesting (in a game) to deal with a human face, rather than an avatar: my job was to add human authenticity," explains Bell, "The game plays like Top Trumps... featuring narcissistic folk with some serious character flaws!”"Clive is a Good Guy will appeal to gamers that also devour drama on their favourite streaming services," adds Indolent Games founder Krishna Stott, "It's like playing a 'human animal' version of Pokémon, mixed in with Her Story and the plays of Samuel Beckett."Clive is a Good Guy will launch on Friday September 15, 2023; available on all app stores.Notes to editors:Neil Bell is available for limited interviews, to arrange please contact: press@indolentgames.com.Indolent GamesIndolent Games, founded by multi-platform content pioneer Krishna Stott, is an innovative new UK games studio hitting the ground running with three entertaining interactive story games and serials.www.indolentgames.comFor more information on Clive is a Good Guy:• Website is www.cliveisagoodguy.com• Gameplay videos, trailers and various images can be found here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1-9tZEtcb98sDrCFvJOl82HQVd22h-kqn?usp=share_link• Email press@indolentgames.com to request access to play interactive trailer.