1985 Games’ Equity Crowdfunding Raise on StartEngine Gives Investors a Shot at Joining the Booming TTRPG Industry

1985 Games plans for growth opportunities in the $2.69 billion hobby game sales industry. 1985 Games, creators of Dungeon Craft, VHS Dice, Dungeon Notes, and More, has launched a new crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine: https://www.startengine.com/offering/1985games.