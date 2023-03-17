Author Tom Mackey Barnes's New Audiobook, "The Fellowship of the Mystery," is a Scripture-Based Examination of Christian Faith and Christ's Teachings
Recent audiobook release “The Fellowship of the Mystery,” from Audiobook Network author Tom Mackey Barnes, is a guidepost for Christian listeners who feel they are experiencing condemnation for their past sins and are willing to do whatever is necessary to be set free.
Houston, TX, March 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Tom Mackey Barnes, a West Texas native, Texas Tech graduate, and US Navy veteran, has completed his new audiobook, “The Fellowship of the Mystery”: a thoughtful exploration of Christian faith as revealed in the Bible.
In Ephesians 3:9, the Apostle Paul instructed the followers of Christ, “to make all men see what is the fellowship of the mystery.” This book is Barnes’s answer to those instructions.
Published by Audiobook Network, author Tom Mackey Barnes’s new audiobook is a thought-provoking choice for Christian listeners interested in freedom from condemnation.
Barnes believes society’s unrelenting desire for so many forms of entertainment and amusement is an attempt to distract the attention of our minds from listening to our consciences.
Barnes writes, “Our sins and unrighteousness have separated us from God. Our God-given conscience reminds us of this unpleasant condition and its attendant condemnation. However, God has provided the means by which each one of us can be cleansed of our sins, reinstated with Him, and removed from any condemnation. He requires that we receive the reconciliation of which He alone has provided—repent and resist.”
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Fellowship of the Mystery” by Tom Mackey Barnes through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
