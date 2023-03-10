AI-Powered Messaging Platform Supercharges Sales Reps and Helps Small and Medium Businesses Increase Revenue

Optiwe is an advanced messaging platform that leverages cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence technology and ChatGPT models to enhance the performance of sales and customer service representatives in various digital channels, such as WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, SMS, and web sites. By seamlessly integrating AI-powered features, Optiwe empowers Small and Medium Businesses to provide exceptional customer service and increase sales.