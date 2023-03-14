RemotelyMe Announces ChatGPT Prompt Personalization for Recruiting, Sales, and Marketing
RemotelyMe ChatGEM.ai is First to Create ChatGPT AI Prompts for Personalized Emails and Messages that Combine LinkedIn Details and Neuroscience-Based Keywords
San Diego, CA, March 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Veteran-owned work tech software firm RemotelyMe announced today the release of its new personalized ChatGEM.ai SaaS platform and LinkedIn Profiling browser app for talent acquisition, sales, and marketing professionals. The app extracts LinkedIn contact data and uses a combination of artificial intelligence (AI) and neuroscience-based algorithms to determine personality profiles and communication preferences to personalize emails, messages, and phone scripts.
“Recruiters, sales, and marketing professionals spend hours on LinkedIn researching candidates or contacts to craft personalized messages,” says Steve Doolittle, RemotelyMe’s chief marketing officer. “RemotelyMe’s ChatGEM.ai personalization can reduce this time from hours to minutes, and reduce message templates from hundreds down to one. With one click, they can extract relevant LinkedIn data and instantly view it in separate categories in the RemotelyMe platform. They can also see science-based personality and communication preference details. With one additional click, they can use recommended ChatGPT AI prompts to instantly create profile-personalized emails, LinkedIn messages, phone scripts, marketing collateral, and more.”
LinkedIn data extracted by the RemotelyMe app is parsed, analyzed, and sent to a RemotelyMe Recruiting or Sales and Marketing SaaS platform. Detailed candidate or contact pages in the platforms display LinkedIn data such as company, title, about, experience, skills, interests, recommendations, and more. Profile details and learning and communications preferences, determined by the system, are also provided including primary attributes, learning styles, keywords to use, preferred messaging approaches, color choices, and more. A ChatGPT AI Copy Creator and DALL-E AI Image Generator are included on each contact page. The system automatically creates detailed and properly formatted prompt instructions that can be used by the ChatGPT Copy Creator. The Creator then generates messages for emails, LinkedIn, phone scripts, marketing collateral, etc. that include personalized details extracted from LinkedIn combined with the optimal neuroscience-based tone, keywords, approach, colors, and structure that will resonate with the contact.
“Traditional personality testing, such as Myers-Briggs, DiSC, or The BIG-5, were never based on neuroscience and are now decades old,” said Dr. German Fresco, PhD neuroscientist and RemotelyMe’s chief science officer. “We use AI and neuroscience analysis to determine likely neurotransmitter and brain chemical balances, which are more accurate predictors of personality and preferences. We then use proven neurolinguistics and storytelling techniques aligned with sales frameworks like Sandler, Miller Heiman, and The Challenger Sale to create effective ChatGPT AI prompts. Links to detailed Communications Playbooks are also included.”
Each Communications Playbook provides an overview of the contact’s profile such as attributes, strengths, motivators, fears, learning styles, DOs and DON’Ts, keywords to use, and recommended approaches for email, LinkedIn, video calls, and more. RemotelyMe SaaS platforms easily integrate with Slack, Teams, Zoom, CRM such as Salesforce or HubSpot, and HRIS such as Workday or Lever.
RemotelyMe is a veteran-owned firm selected by a leading analyst as a Top 25 Work Tech Vendor for 2022, and by the Society for Human Resources Management (SHRM) as a Better Workplaces Challenge Cup Regional Finalist in 2021. Current customers and Board Advisors include Royal Caribbean, Dish Network, Anywhere Real Estate, Talend, Aventi, Kollab Youth, and many others.
Pricing starts at $39 per month. More information can be found at RemotelyMe.com.
