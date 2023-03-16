Porter+Craig Film & Media Acquires Goldove Entertainment’s Sci-Fi UFO-Themed Thriller Lumina, Which is Poised to Light Up the Big Screen This Summer
Porter+Craig Film & Media continues its winning streak, as it begins its theatrical release campaign for Goldove Entertainment’s hot new sci-fi thriller Lumina.
Los Angeles, CA, March 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- With strong appeal to the same audiences that made chillers like The X-Files, Nope, Independence Day, Cloverfield, Dark Skies, and I Am Number Four into hits, and a custom-built soundtrack by Lumina’s writer/director Gino McKoy - a University of Toronto graduate, athlete, singer-songwriter (who worked with world-renowned musicians and music producers), and now a producer. In his current film and TV career, McKoy’s colorful life story takes him from Trinidad to Toronto to Hollywood – and back to the motherland of Africa.
Lumina is the first Sci-Fi movie to be shot entirely in Morocco, with the largest interior sci-fi sets built in the History of Morocco, Africa which was arranged by the finance executive Lynda McKoy. Filmed in Marrakesh, high Atlas Mountain, Ouarzazate, and other scenic (and rarely-seen) locations, Lumina brings a spectacular experience to the sci-fi action thriller genre. With Canadian producers Gino McKoy, Lynda McKoy, Hudson McKoy and David Seychell joined by Oscar-winning editor Thom Nobel, Lumina’s shoot employed over 500 people and corporations during worst of the COVID lockdowns, when business and employment was shut down.
With Hollywood star Eric Roberts atop a diverse cast of appealing young actors whose international credits range from American indie films and TV favorites to British and European comedies and dramas, and the legitimate theatre, Lumina boasts “star power” in the real sense of the word. The big-budget indie thriller tells the story of Alex (Rupert Lazarus), whose relationship with dream girl Tatiana (Eleanor Williams) ends in a flash – a blinding flash of light that is, when it appears the sky literally opens to swallow her up. Traumatized, obsessed, and desperate (and dismissed as hopelessly mentally ill), Alex sets off with his motley crew of friends and conspiracy theorists to find out what really happened. Off in the desert, Alex and his crew are not only forced to confront the reality of alien life forms, but the extra-terrestrials’ unending appetite to kidnap and “study” human beings – as the group including Andrea Tividar (Delilah), Ken Lawson (George), Emily Hall (Sher), and Sidney Nicole Rogers (Patricia) tries to escape with their lives.
The release is being spearheaded by Porter-Craig Film & Media, which was founded after a merger of Jeff Porter’s successful Beverly Hills sales agency Porter Pictures, as he joined forces with Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures former executive Sgt. Major Keith L. Craig, who was part of the team who worked on the execution of the distribution strategy for all of Disney’s film silos including Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Disney Animation Studios. Which includes a multi-billion-dollar portfolio with franchise titles such as Black Panther, The Avengers, and Star Wars. As Executive Producers, Consultants, and Domestic Distributors on Lumina, Sgt. Major Craig & Jeff Porter look forward to strategizing with Goldove Entertainment to optimize the films potential. As Porter+Craig is eager to continue consulting with new filmmakers and expanding inclusionary global partnerships dedicated to catapulting women and minorities in the independent films and television programming worldwide.
Lumina’s diverse cast boast credits from Hollywood to Broadway to London and back, and from avant-garde indies to top TV and movie hits. In addition to Roberts’ countless screen credits, the young cast members have appeared on American favorites like Killing Eve, FBI Most Wanted, Leverage, S.W.A.T. Bulletproof, One Fine Day, Girlfriends, The Scariest Night of Your Life, and classic faves including Moesha, The Parkers, and Chicago Hope. The key British cast members credits read like a Who’s Who of UK and Australian movie and TV hits, including Shakespeare & Hathaway, The Coroner, Requiem, Safe Inside, and TV icon Norman Lear’s Live In Front of a Studio Audience.
Lumina is the first Sci-Fi movie to be shot entirely in Morocco, with the largest interior sci-fi sets built in the History of Morocco, Africa which was arranged by the finance executive Lynda McKoy. Filmed in Marrakesh, high Atlas Mountain, Ouarzazate, and other scenic (and rarely-seen) locations, Lumina brings a spectacular experience to the sci-fi action thriller genre. With Canadian producers Gino McKoy, Lynda McKoy, Hudson McKoy and David Seychell joined by Oscar-winning editor Thom Nobel, Lumina’s shoot employed over 500 people and corporations during worst of the COVID lockdowns, when business and employment was shut down.
With Hollywood star Eric Roberts atop a diverse cast of appealing young actors whose international credits range from American indie films and TV favorites to British and European comedies and dramas, and the legitimate theatre, Lumina boasts “star power” in the real sense of the word. The big-budget indie thriller tells the story of Alex (Rupert Lazarus), whose relationship with dream girl Tatiana (Eleanor Williams) ends in a flash – a blinding flash of light that is, when it appears the sky literally opens to swallow her up. Traumatized, obsessed, and desperate (and dismissed as hopelessly mentally ill), Alex sets off with his motley crew of friends and conspiracy theorists to find out what really happened. Off in the desert, Alex and his crew are not only forced to confront the reality of alien life forms, but the extra-terrestrials’ unending appetite to kidnap and “study” human beings – as the group including Andrea Tividar (Delilah), Ken Lawson (George), Emily Hall (Sher), and Sidney Nicole Rogers (Patricia) tries to escape with their lives.
The release is being spearheaded by Porter-Craig Film & Media, which was founded after a merger of Jeff Porter’s successful Beverly Hills sales agency Porter Pictures, as he joined forces with Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures former executive Sgt. Major Keith L. Craig, who was part of the team who worked on the execution of the distribution strategy for all of Disney’s film silos including Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Disney Animation Studios. Which includes a multi-billion-dollar portfolio with franchise titles such as Black Panther, The Avengers, and Star Wars. As Executive Producers, Consultants, and Domestic Distributors on Lumina, Sgt. Major Craig & Jeff Porter look forward to strategizing with Goldove Entertainment to optimize the films potential. As Porter+Craig is eager to continue consulting with new filmmakers and expanding inclusionary global partnerships dedicated to catapulting women and minorities in the independent films and television programming worldwide.
Lumina’s diverse cast boast credits from Hollywood to Broadway to London and back, and from avant-garde indies to top TV and movie hits. In addition to Roberts’ countless screen credits, the young cast members have appeared on American favorites like Killing Eve, FBI Most Wanted, Leverage, S.W.A.T. Bulletproof, One Fine Day, Girlfriends, The Scariest Night of Your Life, and classic faves including Moesha, The Parkers, and Chicago Hope. The key British cast members credits read like a Who’s Who of UK and Australian movie and TV hits, including Shakespeare & Hathaway, The Coroner, Requiem, Safe Inside, and TV icon Norman Lear’s Live In Front of a Studio Audience.
Contact
Porter Craig Film And MediaContact
Telly Davidson
310-407-9457
www.pcfilmandmedia.com
Telly Davidson
310-407-9457
www.pcfilmandmedia.com
Categories