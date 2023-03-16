Securisyn Medical, LLC Announces U.S. Military Health System Distribution Agreement with Panakeia, LLC

Securisyn Medical, LLC, an early commercial-stage medical technology company and the developer of the patented SolidAIRity Flex® Oral Endotracheal Tube Stabilizer System, today announced the signing of a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business Government Reseller Agreement (Agreement or Contract) with Panakeia, LLC of Naples, FL to distribute adult SolidAIRity® Oral Endotracheal Tube Stabilization medical devices to ensure its availability to select government agencies, including DoD.