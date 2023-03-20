Zachary L. Green Named Veteran of the Week by South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs
Hilton Head Island, SC, March 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Zachary L. Green, founder and managing partner of Warrior Enterprises LLC, has been named the Veteran of the Week by the South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs (SCDVA). Green was nominated by retired SCDVA Secretary Will Grimsley for his honorable service within the U.S. Marine Corps and his ongoing contributions to the Palmetto State. Green is now also eligible for the SCDVA Veteran of the Quarter and South Carolina Veteran of the Year honors, which will be announced throughout the course of 2023.
“I am deeply moved by this honor,” said Green. “My military service forever shaped the way I’ve approached business and all of my personal dealings. Since giving up the dress blues, grit, determination, sacrifice, teamwork and loyalty have become embedded in every fiber of my being.
"And that’s the primary reason why we founded Warrior Enterprise LLC last year. We wanted to pass along the fundamental principles that the mission always takes precedence; warriors persevere no matter the obstacle; and purpose, tenacity, resilience, morality and serenity are essential for solving the problems that will undoubtedly surface throughout the course of everyone’s life.”
Green began his military career as a recruit at Parris Island in South Carolina and then went on to receive initial infantry training at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina in 1991. He later attended the U.S. Army Field Artillery Training Center in Fort Sill, Oklahoma and then joined the U.S. Marine Corps 1/24th Weapons Company, where he served as a cold-weather infantry fire direction controlman for 81mm mortars until 1996. Green spent the remainder of his tour with the 14th Marines Communication Company.
After leaving the service in 1999, Green captured the Marine Corps. Core Values of HONOR, COURAGE and COMMITMENT and the Warrior Ethos he learned as an infantryman and firefighter, when in 2021 he authored the international best-selling book, titled "Warrior Entrepreneur-Lessons From The Battlefield To The Boardroom." This was followed by the 2022 launch of Warrior Enterprises LLC, a Small Business Administration (SBA) Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), and then the 2023 introduction of the Warrior Academe, which was designed to combine historic and modern warrior principles with the hands-on skills needed to launch successful businesses and grow new ones in challenging markets.
Throughout his business career, Green has also received numerous honors that include the President of the United States “E” award for exporting and being named the Exporter of the Year by the Ohio Small Business Administration. As a result, Green has been featured in Entrepreneur Magazine, the front pages of Yahoo.com and MSN.com, USA Today and numerous other local and national media outlets for the launch of MN8 LumAware/Foxfire, which he grew from the trunk of his car into a $30 million organization.
A resident of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, Green can also be found spending every Tuesday participating in the Share the Legacy program at Parris Island, where he actively speaks with the graduating U.S. Marines about Honor, Courage and Commitment and the ways these fundamental lifelong values will positively impact their lives long after they leave active service. In addition to these efforts, Green is also a member of the Parris Island Living History Detachment, where he represents the Marines of WWI. This includes joining with the recruits on the final leg of the grueling Crucible, while carrying the same period-specific weapons and wearing the very gear and uniforms that their Marine forefathers wore in battle during WWI.
For more information on Zachary L Green and the Warrior Academe, please visit www.warrioracademe.com or call 513-235-6383.
About Warrior Enterprises LLC
Zachary L. Green launched Warrior Enterprises in 2022 to provide entrepreneurs, small business owners, corporate executives and new business startups with the insights needed to grow and thrive in today’s difficult financial environment, no matter the niche market and/or field of business. This includes leveraging the decades of experience Green acquired through his time spent in the U.S. Marines Corps., as a former firefighter and the owner of a building trades safety company that grew from the trunk of his car to a $30 million organization.
After publishing "Warrior Entrepreneur" in 2021, Green then developed Warrior Enterprises LLC as the perfect outlet for combining his successful business perspectives and the “iron sharpens iron” mentality learned through years of military training. The Warrior Academe is the next chapter in Green’s dream of helping entrepreneurs everywhere reach the next level of their business development with sound business practices, grit, courage, determination and life balance.
Contact
William Chelak
732-541-2971
www.warriorleader.us
