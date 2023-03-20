TV Personality, Kimberly D. Worthy to Appear on Jay Leno’s Late Night Game Show/Talk Show
Kimberly D. Worthy will compete on "You Bet Your Life," hosted by Talk Show Legend Jay Leno.
Atlanta, GA, March 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- No stranger to the world of unscripted television, TV Personality Kimberly D. Worthy will compete as a contestant on “You Bet Your Life,” hosted by Jay Leno.
Light hearted and fun, “You Bet Your Life,” is an updated twist (with a talk show element), of the nostalgic game show of the same name. Jay Leno is joined as host by his long time friend, Kevin Eubanks.
“I was totally taken aback when Jay’s team reached out to me and asked if I would like to be a part of the show. I mean, I remember sneaking to stay up late as a child to watch him on The Tonight Show, so of course I was interested,” Kimberly exclaimed.
Catch Kimberly D. Worthy on “You Bet Your Life,” airing nationwide on March 24th, 2023 at 12am on FOX. The episode is entitled “Cold Brew."
About: Kimberly D. Worthy is an Internationally recognized Television Personality, Author and Educator. She is widely known for her witty and entertaining banter with Harvey Levin on TMZ LIVE where she commented on Celebrity News as well as her educational segments on E.W. Scripps Network’s "The LIST." Kimberly has been seen on many National Reality Shows, including Bravo’s "The Real Housewives of Atlanta,"GSN’s "Let’s Ask America," and most notably, The FOOD Network’s "Worst Cook’s in America" and "Worst Bakers in America." www.kimberlydworthy.com
