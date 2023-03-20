Southwestern Hearing Centers Offers All-New, Completely Redesigned Hearing Technology
Hearing Industry’s best technology now available
St. Louis, MO, March 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Southwestern Hearing Centers is proud to offer Audibel’s latest hearing advancement, Intrigue AI. It is hearing reimagined from the inside out. Featuring an all-new processor, all-new sound, all-new industrial design, all-new fitting software, and all-new patient experience.
“Southwestern Hearing Centers understands the significant role hearing plays in our emotional well-being and physical health. Intrigue AI is the best sounding, best performing hearing aid available, offering infinite benefits to patients,” said Cindy Marino, COO, Southwestern Hearing Centers. “We’re here to help our patients every step of the way. Through our partnership with Audibel, we aim to better serve our patients, helping them stay connected to the world around them so they can hear better and live better.”
All-New Processor
The all-new Neuro Processor technology mimics the function of the central auditory system through a Deep Neural Network (DNN) on-chip accelerator and automatic functions. All-new Intrigue AI hearing aids mimic the cerebral cortex of the brain to more quickly and accurately “fill in” the gaps when patients’ hearing is impaired.
It makes over 80 million personalized adjustments every hour - all designed to help wearers:
· Distinguish words and speech more intuitively and naturally
· Hear soft sounds without distracting noise
· Reduce the effort it takes to listen and hear
The AI inside delivers more true-to-life sound quality than ever before.
All-New Sound
Audibel’s new Neuro Sound Technology provides the best hearing experience for patients in all situations. The additive compression system synthesizes the signals from slow and fast compression systems for optimized perceptual outcomes, like the neural fibers that code different information for the brain.
“By spending countless hours with hearing professionals and patients, researching and analyzing every element of the hearing journey, we relentlessly pursued how to bring the best hearing innovation to professionals and patients in a simple and intuitive way,” said Achin Bhowmik, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President of Engineering at Audibel. “Our all-new, powerful processor was designed to work like the human brain, leveraging the neuroscience of the ear-brain connection and information processing to create better sound quality, pushing artificial intelligence to its limits.”
All-New Design
Intrigue AI features an all-new discreet and stylish aesthetic product design that’s durable and comfortable for all-day wear, and which helps break barriers and reduce the stigma of what is hearing care technology today.
· Intrigue AI includes RIC RT, the industry’s longest-lasting RIC rechargeable hearing aid on the market. The battery holds up to 50 hours on a single charge.
· The new mRIC R has the second longest-lasting RIC rechargeable battery life with up to 40 hours on a single charge.
· Industry-first custom rechargeable product has the highest custom battery life in the industry with up to 36 hours on a single charge.
All-New Patient Experience
The new My Audibel App gives patients full control over their hearing aids, plus the ability to get helpful tips, track their health, and access intelligent features designed to simplify their lives.
Audibel leads the hearing industry as it relates to incorporating health and wellness features into hearing aids, including being the first to integrate 3D sensors; the first to enable counting steps; the first to track and encourage social engagement; and the first to provide benefits that went beyond just better hearing. Audibel was also the first hearing manufacturer - and still the only - to make hearing aids that can detect falls and send alerts.
Intrigue AI’s improved streaming capabilities utilize binaural phone steaming, sharing information to both ears directly and simultaneously. This supports two-way, hands-free calling through compatible Apple and Android devices and makes it easier for patients to enjoy their favorite music with more natural results.
About Southwestern Hearing Centers
Southwestern Hearing is a family owned business with more than 75 years and 3 generations of experience in the hearing industry. Southwestern Hearing experts know a patient’s quality of life directly relates to their level of hearing loss. Expert focus on a high level of patient care and support. This is evident in the thousands of 5 star reviews given directly from the patients they have served. 30 convenient clinics are found throughout St. Louis and Illinois.
