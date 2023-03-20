Duke Endowment Grant Spurs Expansion of Mental Health Services, via the Clubhouse Model, in North and South Carolina, USA

Clubhouse International is proud to be the recipient of a grant awarded by the The Duke Endowment towards its plan to promote awareness, education and support for mental health services by expanding the Clubhouse Model of psychosocial rehabilitation in North Carolina and South Carolina, USA. The project is a pilot beginning this year in South Carolina for expansion across the U.S.