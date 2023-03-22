T5 Foundation Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Easter Day Eggstravaganza
Hop into Spring with T5 Foundation's Easter Day Eggstravaganza, featuring a helicopter egg drop, Easter egg hunt, and family-friendly activities. Join them in District 3 for a memorable event.
Miami, FL, March 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The T5 Foundation will present the 10th Anniversary of the Easter Day Eggstravaganza on Easter Sunday featuring a surprise celebrity guest. Sponsored by the Children’s Trust and several other supporting agencies, the event is being held at Partner Park.
The 10th Annual Easter Day Eggstravaganza is a fun-filled day of activities for the whole family. With the help of our community sponsors, the event is offering free haircuts to young men on a first come first serve basis. In addition to the numerous services, the event will also feature live music, food trucks, free rides, games, raffles, and much more.
The highlight of the day is the Easter Day Eggstravaganza Egg Hunt and Helicopter Egg Drop. With over thousands of colorful and decorated eggs filled with treats and secret prizes, this event is sure to delight every child in attendance. The 10th Annual Easter Day Eggstravaganza is a community event that aims to grow and reach more members of Miami-Dade County and the surrounding communities each year.
“The Foundation is thrilled to host the 10th Annual Easter Day Eggstravaganza and provide a fun and safe event for families to celebrate this special holiday,” said T5 Foundation founder, Shannon Thomas. “Would like to thank our community sponsors and partners for their support and helping us make this event possible.”
The 10th Annual Easter Day Eggstravaganza is funded in part by The Children's Trust, a dedicated source of revenue established by voter referendum to improve the lives of children and families in Miami-Dade County.
Shannon Thomas
305-707-3971
t5miami.org
