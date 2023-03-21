ResClub Expands in Costa Rica, Again
Membership Vacation Home Investment Company with its ResClub Resorts Brand lands with "Luxury Lightly" hospitality model in Ocotal, Costa Rica.
Palm Beach Gardens, FL, March 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- ResClub CEO Craig Shawn Williamson today announced the company’s further expansion of ResClub Resorts in Costa Rica with its third development. ResClub is a membership-based vacation home investment company that provides members and investors with a fixed annual return along with the option of vacationing in ResClub vacation homes and hotels around the world. The development of the luxury master planned resort community at Playa Ocotal is another world-class opportunity for member-investors.
"ResClub has developed a growing, international and exclusive club of members, investors and now resort guests,” says Williamson. “Our extension into the villa resort development business and acquisition of our third property in Costa Rica moves us further toward our goal of a private travel and personal finance ecosystem. Everything our members do under ResClub, MyResClub, our other platforms, and upcoming 8ght banking and Crypto Exchange platform earns. Everything earns.”
ResClub Resort Ocotal Costa Rica is an oasis and private, gated community boasting spectacular ocean and jungle view residences that blend the unspoiled tropical surroundings, orchid adorned cliffs and pristine beaches with world class golf, spa, fitness, yoga, deep sea fishing, diving, snorkeling, dining, and unrivaled hospitality.
The design and development team have seamlessly blended the local architectural character with contemporary villa layouts.
At the center of it all is the Lodge serving as the hospitality, culinary, entertainment and activity hub of the ocean front community.
Within this eclectic compound one will experience a remarkable tropical paradise featuring voluminous, free flowing, fully furnished suites and penthouses, amazing views, infinity pools, a multi-venue restaurant and bar, live entertainment, business center, gourmet store and boutique, pickle-ball courts, and full concierge services.
The property is in the northern Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, in the province of Guanacaste and is 500 meters away from Playa Ocotal and 4 km away from Playas del Coco, both offer great access for small boats and for practicing water activities such as: paddle board, kayak and specially for snorkeling.
The property has three independent access gates that connect with the public road, which is the main way to get to El Coco, as well as to Liberia and some other small towns around.
About ResClub
ResClub member and investor-based vacation real estate investment company. The ResClub model allows members and investors to earn a fixed annual return on their investment and enjoy usage of any ResClub property without paying operational costs or additional fees. The fixed rate of return depends upon the annual personal usage selected by each member. Members and Investors earn from % to 18% on their investments depending on type and term. Each ResClub owned community is operated by an international management company with a massive booking system to insure both, high occupancy, and robust average daily rental rates.
About ResClub Resorts
ResClub Resorts is the villa resort development and management subsidiary of ResClub. Purpose driven to better the lives of our members, investors, and guests through transformative experiences at our luxury micro villa resorts in Mexico, Caribbean, and the United State. Think of it as “Luxury Lightly.”
Craig Shawn Williamson
(561) 516-1805
www.resclub.com
