Murali, Johanna & Mundiyath Venugopalan’s New Book, "From Deplorable to Neanderthal Thinking," Explores the Opposition President Trump Faced During His Term in Office
Nacogdoches, TX, March 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books authors Murali, Johanna, and Mundiyath Venugopalan have completed their most recent book, “From Deplorable to Neanderthal Thinking,” an overview of the Trump presidency beginning with his run for office, observations made by the authors of his accomplishments, and how the media and his political enemies stopped at nothing to slander and destroy him.
Mundiyath received his PhD degree in 1957 from Banaras Hindu University in India, where he was a lecturer in chemistry and doing research on photosensitivity of electrical discharge plasmas in halogen gasses. After meeting Johanna on a conference trip, the two married and had their son, Murali, who received his PhD degree and became director of various ESL programs at different universities in the US. Murali, who is now married with two children, currently serves as the director of the international grants and partnerships office at Kennesaw State University.
Murali, Johanna, and Mundiyath share, “‘From Deplorable to Neanderthal Thinking’ is what a family of three authors saw, heard, read, and wrote during the election of nonpolitician businessman Donald J. Trump. They analyze his one-term presidency and multiple failed efforts under the leadership of the Speaker of the House of Representatives to remove him from office.”
Published by Fulton Books, Murali, Johanna, and Mundiyath Venugopalan’s book reveals how Trump was greeted with hostility and backlash no matter what he tried to do to serve the country. Murali, Johanna, and Mundiyath share their writings in the hopes of restoring former President Trump’s name and correcting the misinformation that has been spewed about him by the mainstream media.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “From Deplorable to Neanderthal Thinking” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
