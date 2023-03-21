Executive Coaching & Consulting Associates Celebrates 25th Anniversary
Washington, DC-based Executive Coaching and Consulting Associates (ECCA) celebrates its 25th Anniversary serving leaders within corporations, federal agencies, and non-profit organizations. ECCA has elevated hundreds of clients by delivering tangible results through its transformational coaching and consulting approach. Since its founding, ECCA has helped over 500 businesses and 2000 leaders in 80 industries, 50 states, and 18 countries to achieve measurable results and meaningful success.
ECCA was founded in 1998 by Ira Chaleff who, as a consultant, helped clients to better lead teams and work more collaboratively with other lines of business within their organizations. At the time, most executive coaches worked as sole practitioners, also helping clients improve their business outcomes. By forming a group practice Ira led ECCA to provide clients with a choice of coaches and consultants, to best meet their business needs. Chaleff commented, “We are grateful for what we’ve been able to accomplish over the last 25 years, and value the longstanding collegial and client relationships we maintain in the industry.”
In 2022, Chaleff transferred ownership of ECCA to Emily Barnes and Cyndi Radke. As a founding member of ECCA, and current CEO, Barnes remarked, “We have achieved this milestone through the hard work and dedication of our network of coaches and consultants and our culture of putting the needs of our clients first. We have dedicated ourselves to 25 years of providing coaching and consulting services that demonstrate the highest level of experience, quality, and integrity. It has been a memorable journey with an amazing team and phenomenal clients who value our work.” Radke added, “I am honored to be working alongside such an intelligent, hardworking and driven team of professionals, and I can’t wait to see what the future brings.”
About Executive Coaching & Consulting Associates
Executive Coaching & Consulting Associates (ECCA) delivers coaching and consulting services to leaders within corporations, federal agencies, and non-profit organizations. ECCA is a consortium of diverse, highly committed and experienced executive coaches and management consultants. Since 1998, ECCA coaches and consultants have worked with organizations, teams, leaders and individuals to accelerate performance, productivity and profitability. The team is comprised of credentialed coaches, sought-after consultants, best-selling authors, successful long-term business owners, leaders and lawyers who are highly committed and accustomed to helping high performers achieve their best. This robust team of coaches and consultants brings deep, cross-functional expertise from across multiple industries to deliver tailored solutions. ECCA is a certified women-owned, minority business. To learn more, visit www.exe-coach.com.
Media Contact:
Cyndi Radke
Chief Operating Officer
cyndi.radke@exe-coach.com
202-544-0097
