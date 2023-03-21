Executive Coaching & Consulting Associates Celebrates 25th Anniversary

Washington, DC-based Executive Coaching and Consulting Associates (ECCA) celebrates its 25th Anniversary serving leaders within corporations, federal agencies, and non-profit organizations. ECCA has elevated hundreds of clients by delivering tangible results through its transformational coaching and consulting approach. Since its founding, ECCA has helped over 500 businesses and 2000 leaders in 80 industries, 50 states, and 18 countries to achieve measurable results and meaningful success.