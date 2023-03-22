U Rock Art Sets Grand Opening for April 1 - Hampton Virginia Rock Shop Offers an Expansive Selection of Crystals, Minerals, Fossils, Crystal Jewelry and Art

U Rock Art, a veteran owned company has opened a storefront in the Coliseum Crossing shopping center in Hampton Virginia after participating in local festivals and farmer’s markets for over a decade. The store is Hampton’s first crystal rock shop, and sports an expansive collection of rocks, minerals and fossils for all ages.