U Rock Art Sets Grand Opening for April 1 - Hampton Virginia Rock Shop Offers an Expansive Selection of Crystals, Minerals, Fossils, Crystal Jewelry and Art
U Rock Art, a veteran owned company has opened a storefront in the Coliseum Crossing shopping center in Hampton Virginia after participating in local festivals and farmer’s markets for over a decade. The store is Hampton’s first crystal rock shop, and sports an expansive collection of rocks, minerals and fossils for all ages.
Hampton, VA, March 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- U Rock Art, a veteran owned company has opened a storefront in the Coliseum Crossing shopping center after participating in local festivals and farmer’s markets for over a decade. The store is Hampton’s first crystal rock shop, and sports an expansive collection of rocks, minerals and fossils for all ages. The store also features a geode cracking station and a ultra-violet lighted mineral hallway where visitors can see how certain minerals change colors or glow under UV light.
Customers can choose from a wide range of beautiful minerals, such as Amethyst, Rose Quartz, Citrine, Black Tourmaline, Selenite, along with many others. Each crystal is hand-picked to ensure its quality and authenticity. All materials are ethically sourced as the owners personally know the miners or the companies that provide the materials.
The shop is family-friendly and pet-friendly. The owners, Caroline and John Peabody (retired Army), are the parents of four children and many pets and know the challenges of exploring shops with young ones in tow. “We have designed the shop to be a welcoming space for all. We have an exploration area for kids featuring kinetic sand stations, magnetic hematite building, educational posters and more in the heart of the store. It’s a perfect place for kids of all ages, for scouts, for homeschoolers- offering hands-on experiences to learn about the earth! It’s part of why we opened the shop,” Caroline Peabody said. Their son-in-law, Eric Powers Peabody will be managing the store, along with their daughter Elizabeth Peabody who is responsible for helping with marketing.
U Rock Art is not just a place to buy crystals also serves as a sacred space that allows visitors to connect with their inner self and nature. The shop features a tranquil environment that promotes peace, relaxation and healing. The space design is called “The Path of Chi” or the Path of Energy with minerals organized by color to correspond to the Chakras (or energy points in the body). The store has two Zen zones in the store featuring water fountains for clients to encourage balancing and tranquility. The owners contracted with local builder/artisan James Savage, III to design wrap-around shelving of natural woods, artistically fire-seared in the ancient Japanese tradition of Shou Sugi Ban, which brings out the natural beauty of the wood.
"We believe that crystals hold tremendous power and that they can be significant in people's lives. That's why we offer not just a huge variety of crystals but also a serene and safe space where people can come heal and rejuvenate," Caroline said. For those looking for personal crystal consulting, Caroline Peabody offers one-on-one appointments on most Fridays to help connect clients with their energy and help advise them on what may be useful in their journey of self-discovery.
For more information about U Rock Art and its services, please visit www.urockart.com or stop by 70 Coliseum Crossing. The shop is open Monday thru Saturday from 11-7pm and Sunday from 1-7pm.
About U Rock Art:
U Rock Art is a leading rock shop in Hampton Virginia that offers high-quality healing crystals, minerals, fossils, jewelry and art. The store also provides a safe space for visitors to explore, connect with nature and spirituality, and experience the power of earth’s beauty.
Customers can choose from a wide range of beautiful minerals, such as Amethyst, Rose Quartz, Citrine, Black Tourmaline, Selenite, along with many others. Each crystal is hand-picked to ensure its quality and authenticity. All materials are ethically sourced as the owners personally know the miners or the companies that provide the materials.
The shop is family-friendly and pet-friendly. The owners, Caroline and John Peabody (retired Army), are the parents of four children and many pets and know the challenges of exploring shops with young ones in tow. “We have designed the shop to be a welcoming space for all. We have an exploration area for kids featuring kinetic sand stations, magnetic hematite building, educational posters and more in the heart of the store. It’s a perfect place for kids of all ages, for scouts, for homeschoolers- offering hands-on experiences to learn about the earth! It’s part of why we opened the shop,” Caroline Peabody said. Their son-in-law, Eric Powers Peabody will be managing the store, along with their daughter Elizabeth Peabody who is responsible for helping with marketing.
U Rock Art is not just a place to buy crystals also serves as a sacred space that allows visitors to connect with their inner self and nature. The shop features a tranquil environment that promotes peace, relaxation and healing. The space design is called “The Path of Chi” or the Path of Energy with minerals organized by color to correspond to the Chakras (or energy points in the body). The store has two Zen zones in the store featuring water fountains for clients to encourage balancing and tranquility. The owners contracted with local builder/artisan James Savage, III to design wrap-around shelving of natural woods, artistically fire-seared in the ancient Japanese tradition of Shou Sugi Ban, which brings out the natural beauty of the wood.
"We believe that crystals hold tremendous power and that they can be significant in people's lives. That's why we offer not just a huge variety of crystals but also a serene and safe space where people can come heal and rejuvenate," Caroline said. For those looking for personal crystal consulting, Caroline Peabody offers one-on-one appointments on most Fridays to help connect clients with their energy and help advise them on what may be useful in their journey of self-discovery.
For more information about U Rock Art and its services, please visit www.urockart.com or stop by 70 Coliseum Crossing. The shop is open Monday thru Saturday from 11-7pm and Sunday from 1-7pm.
About U Rock Art:
U Rock Art is a leading rock shop in Hampton Virginia that offers high-quality healing crystals, minerals, fossils, jewelry and art. The store also provides a safe space for visitors to explore, connect with nature and spirituality, and experience the power of earth’s beauty.
Contact
U Rock Art, LLCContact
Caroline Peabody
757-813-2859
www.urockart.com
757-218-1780
Caroline Peabody
757-813-2859
www.urockart.com
757-218-1780
Multimedia
Categories