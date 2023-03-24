Teutonia Männerchor Easter Open House and Craft Market
Historic German Singing Society opens its doors to the public for the 2nd Annual Easter Open House and Craft Market.
Pittsburgh, PA, March 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Members of Teutonia Männerchor, Pittsburgh’s premier German singing society will once again opens its doors to the public. One can enjoy the start of Spring in Old World German style in their historic clubhouse.
Teutonia Männerchor was founded in 1854 for the purpose of promoting choral singing and German cultural traditions. In 1888, their clubhouse was constructed and has become a national historic landmark in Pittsburgh. The society boasts a membership of over 2,700 and both men’s and women’s choirs. The choirs perform in both German and English throughout the Pittsburgh area, and they also compete internationally.
Spring and Easter is a special time in Germany, and the Teutonia Männerchor carries on that tradition. One can learn about the German heritage and customs revolving around this special time. So... find great German food, hot beverages and of course, great German Bier on tap. Music will fill the air as well with periodic performances of “strolling” musicians playing authentic German music.
A small craft market will be set up in their historic Sängerhalle to browse wares from local crafters.
Enjoy the start of the Spring season with the members and staff of the Teutonia Männerchor.
The open house and craft market will run from 4:00pm – 9:00pm Friday evening, March 31 and 1:00pm – 8:00pm Saturday, April 1.
Tom Morgan
412-231-9141
www.pghmannerchor.com
