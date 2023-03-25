HumanKind Casting and Changing the Face of Beauty Announce Groundbreaking Partnership to Foster Inclusive Casting
Boston, MA, March 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- HumanKind Casting and Changing the Face of Beauty are excited to announce a transformative collaboration to ensure casting becomes more intentional and inclusive with a mission to promote diverse representation across all media.
The partnership kicks off with an interactive Headshot Clinic event in Boston on April 2, 2023. This highly anticipated event will give the opportunity to children, from a wide range of backgrounds and abilities, the chance to strut their stuff in front of the camera for photos and videos. Both, HumanKind Casting and Changing the Face of Beauty are committed to empowering underrepresented communities and shining a light on the beauty of each unique individual. At this casting event, HumanKind Originals, a division of HumanKind Casting, will officially launch. HumanKind Originals is a portfolio of individuals who identify as disabled or having a disability, truly a group that has been excluded from advertising and marketing. HumanKind Casting will focus on sharing this portfolio of talent with clients around the country for photo and video productions.
“The mission of HumanKind is to partner with creative and production teams to cast and include those that have been historically excluded for print and video projects.
“Partnering with CTFOB and connecting with progressive production teams will provide an avenue of opportunity for children and young adults who want to see themselves represented in advertising."
“We are change makers and HumanKind Originals will be a portfolio of talent unlike any other!” said Raymond.
HumanKind Casting, a leading casting agency renowned for its forward-thinking approach of inclusivity, has been a trailblazer in the fight for diverse representation in the industry. Changing the Face of Beauty, a non-profit organization, has made waves by advocating for greater visibility of people with disabilities in advertising and media.
Together, both founders, Kristie Raymond, and Katie Driscoll, will challenge industry norms and create lasting change by collaborating with production teams to take steps toward inclusive sets, adapting realistic solutions and leveraging the privilege the industry has to change the way we see each other. This partnership represents a significant milestone in dismantling the barriers that have limited opportunities for many talented individuals.
“Changing The Face of Beauty is so excited to partner with HumanKind Casting. Many agencies have reached out to us in the past, but HumanKind, led by Kristie Raymond, has the interests of not only the brands but the talent as well. This is why this partnership is the perfect match,” said Driscoll.
The April 2 event will bring together industry professionals, media representatives, and community leaders to witness the extraordinary talent that exists within our diverse communities. By providing a platform for these individuals to showcase their abilities, HumanKind Casting and Changing the Face of Beauty are taking an essential step toward a more inclusive and equitable industry.
To learn more about HumanKind Casting and Changing the Faces of Beauty, visit their respective websites at www.youarehumankind.com and www.changingthefaceofbeauty.org.
About HumanKind Casting:
HumanKind Casting is a bespoke casting agency that partners with creative teams to search and uncover genuinely diverse faces and voices to align with brand messaging.
HumanKind Casting believes that to move beyond visibility and actually connect, branding and advertising images should reflect the social landscape of the target audience.
Whether it’s through the use of social media platforms, live street casting or through decades worth of contacts in our professional network, HumanKind Casting is an expert at finding people.
About Changing the Face of Beauty:
Changing the Face of Beauty is a nonprofit corporation that is committed to equal representation of people with disabilities in advertising and media worldwide.
Changing the Face of Beauty empowers people living with disabilities by advocating for inclusive imagery, thus changing perceptions and igniting futures in the media and advertising industries.
Changing the Face of Beauty achieves this through partnerships with both private and commercial retailers, penetrating the creative and business world with inclusive marketing materials, educational programs, convention presence and program support.
Contact
HumanKind, LLCContact
Kristie Raymond
617-909-3583
www.youarehumankind.com
