Watch Reducing the Carbon Footprint in Commercial Real Estate

The Capital Playbook, a leading podcast show covering business and finance, is proud to announce the premiere of Episode 39 titled "Reducing the Carbon Footprint in Commercial Real Estate." The episode will be available on YouTube and all major podcast platforms starting March 23, 2023, at 11:00 AM CST.
Hosted by Charles Williams, the episode features a special guest, Angela Scott, National Account Manager at Nova Group, GBC. Ms. Scott has over 25 years of experience in the commercial real estate due diligence field and is sharing her valuable insights on reducing the carbon footprint in commercial real estate. She will also discuss how environmental, social, and governance (ESG) is changing the world of real estate.
Nova Group, GBC is an international, multidisciplinary advisory firm providing environmental, engineering, and energy services throughout North America and around the globe. The company has pledged to go net-zero by 2030, making it a leader in the industry. For more information about Nova Group, GBC and their services, visit their website at www.novagroupgbc.com or call 855-440-9393.
Listeners can subscribe to The Capital Playbook's YouTube channel to watch the episode and stay up-to-date with the latest episodes. For more information about the show or to become a guest or sponsor, visit thecapitalplaybook.com or call Najaah Harris at 682-320-2590 Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM CST.
