Glenelg Country School Welcomes Clinical Psychologist and Play Therapist Addressing Common Issues Women Experience in Parenting
“Mommy Burnout: Parenting, Mental Health, and the Power of Connection” explores parent stress and anxiety. This engaging event takes place on April 3, 2023, at 7 pm and is free and open to the public.
Ellicott City, MD, March 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Glenelg Country School, a leading independent college preparatory school for ages two through grade 12, welcomes Dr. Sheryl Ziegler as a guest speaker of their Dragon Dialogue series. “Mommy Burnout: Parenting, Mental Health, and the Power of Connection,” explores the parent stress and anxiety. This engaging event takes place on April 3, 2023, at 7 pm and is free and open to the public.
In recent years, parent stress and anxiety are said to have reached epidemic levels. Children’s mental health is one of the number #1 concern expressed among parents. This kind of chronic stress can lead to anxiety in children as well. Dr. Ziegler, a Licensed Clinical Psychologist and Registered Play Therapist in private practice in Denver, CO, used years of counseling overwhelmed, exhausted, and lonely mothers to put together the top issues that she sees mothers suffering from and created a prescriptive plan to address these common issues that plague women today from their efforts to “do it all.” Since the release of her book Mommy Burnout, “parenting burnout” has become a national conversation and her talk addresses the concerns of all parents.
The event is free and open to the public; however, registration is appreciated for planning purposes. Registration can be completed at www.glenelg.org/dragon-dialogues.
About Glenelg Country School
Founded in 1954, Glenelg Country School is a private, coeducational, nonsectarian, college preparatory day school for students age 2 through grade 12. Located in Howard County, with bus transportation, the 90-acre campus boasts four academic buildings, a performing arts center, two gymnasiums, a turf field, observatory, outdoor classrooms, amphitheater, saline pool, campus pond, and more. Our balanced, holistic education philosophy and project-based learning programs incorporate multiple disciplines that help children grow into exceptional adults. Visit www.glenelg.org to learn more.
About Sheryl Ziegler
Dr. Ziegler is a regular national and local news contributor on topics related to parenting and mental health and did a TEDx talk on “Why Moms are Miserable,” which is all about the power of connection. She is a frequent speaker on chronic stress, parenting, and burnout. Her talks are engaging and her wealth of knowledge on all topics related to mental health and parenting are always the highlight of the evening. Dr. Ziegler is NBC affiliate (9News) parenting and mental health expert for the franchise series, “Mental Health & Me.”
