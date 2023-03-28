RMF Realty Team Offers First-Time Homebuyer Classes to Families in Columbia, SC
The RMF Realty Team's initiative aims to increase homeownership rates among minority families and promote more equitable access to homeownership. While the classes are open to all, the team is specifically targeting minority families who may face barriers to homeownership. The teams goal is to provide a supportive and educational environment to help families navigate the process and achieve their homeownership dreams.
Columbia, SC, March 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The RMF Realty Team at KW Preferred in Columbia, SC is pleased to announce their new initiative to help minority families achieve their dream of homeownership. Through their first-time homebuyer classes, the team hopes to provide education and resources to help families navigate the homebuying process.
The classes are designed to put homebuyers in front of the homebuying process by discussing community programs and down payment assistance programs. The team will bring in guest speakers such as real estate attorneys, mortgage lenders, HUD certified credit counselors, real estate professionals, and more to provide valuable insights and tips for homebuyers.
The Homebuyers Experience is designed to prepare and educate homebuyers to succeed in today's real estate market. The classes will cover topics such as:
Understanding the homebuying process
Identifying and selecting the right home
Getting pre-approved for a mortgage
Negotiating offers and contracts
Home inspections and closing processes
In addition to the classes, the team will also provide ongoing support and resources to help homebuyers throughout their journey. The team's goal is to empower families to make informed decisions and achieve their dream of homeownership.
"We understand that the homebuying process can be daunting, especially for first-time homebuyers and minority families," says Rozalyn Franklin, team leader of the RMF Realty Team. "We want to provide a supportive and educational environment to help families navigate the process and make their dreams a reality."
The classes are open to all, but the team is specifically targeting minority families who may face barriers to homeownership. Through their initiative, the team hopes to increase homeownership rates among minority families and promote more equitable access to homeownership.
To learn more about the RMF Realty Team's first-time homebuyer classes and resources, visit their website or follow their social media channels using the hashtags #RMFRealtyTeam, #KWHomebuyersExperience, #HomeownershipDreams, and #HomeBuyersDownPaymentAssistance.
The classes are designed to put homebuyers in front of the homebuying process by discussing community programs and down payment assistance programs. The team will bring in guest speakers such as real estate attorneys, mortgage lenders, HUD certified credit counselors, real estate professionals, and more to provide valuable insights and tips for homebuyers.
The Homebuyers Experience is designed to prepare and educate homebuyers to succeed in today's real estate market. The classes will cover topics such as:
Understanding the homebuying process
Identifying and selecting the right home
Getting pre-approved for a mortgage
Negotiating offers and contracts
Home inspections and closing processes
In addition to the classes, the team will also provide ongoing support and resources to help homebuyers throughout their journey. The team's goal is to empower families to make informed decisions and achieve their dream of homeownership.
"We understand that the homebuying process can be daunting, especially for first-time homebuyers and minority families," says Rozalyn Franklin, team leader of the RMF Realty Team. "We want to provide a supportive and educational environment to help families navigate the process and make their dreams a reality."
The classes are open to all, but the team is specifically targeting minority families who may face barriers to homeownership. Through their initiative, the team hopes to increase homeownership rates among minority families and promote more equitable access to homeownership.
To learn more about the RMF Realty Team's first-time homebuyer classes and resources, visit their website or follow their social media channels using the hashtags #RMFRealtyTeam, #KWHomebuyersExperience, #HomeownershipDreams, and #HomeBuyersDownPaymentAssistance.
Contact
RMF Realty Team, LLCContact
Rozalyn Franklin
803-318-6412
WWW.buythroughrozalyn.com
Rozalyn Franklin
803-318-6412
WWW.buythroughrozalyn.com
Categories