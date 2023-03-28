RMF Realty Team Offers First-Time Homebuyer Classes to Families in Columbia, SC

The RMF Realty Team's initiative aims to increase homeownership rates among minority families and promote more equitable access to homeownership. While the classes are open to all, the team is specifically targeting minority families who may face barriers to homeownership. The teams goal is to provide a supportive and educational environment to help families navigate the process and achieve their homeownership dreams.