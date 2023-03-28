Cato Digital to Deploy Low Cost, Low Carbon Bare Metal at Hudson IX; Neu.ro to be First Partner Running MLOps/AI Platform Enabling Customized GPT-Like Services
New York, NY, March 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Cato Digital, a leading provider of low cost, low carbon bare metal infrastructure, announced today their expansion into the Hudson Interxchange (Hudson IX) data center at 60 Hudson Street in New York City. Neu.ro, a company that specializes in artificial intelligence and machine learning, will be the first to run its platform on Cato's bare metal, enabling companies to train, fine-tune, and run their own private GPT-like services such as ChatBots, Semantic Search, Document Processing, Generative AI, and more.
Cato's bare metal infrastructure is priced at half the cost of major cloud providers and is a revolutionary solution for companies looking to reduce their carbon footprint. Unlike traditional bare metal offerings, Cato’s solution combines circular economy hardware, stranded data center power capacity, and clean energy to directly address scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions. The result is an extremely cost effective compute platform that directly lowers the carbon footprint of customer workloads.
As one of the largest internet hubs in the world, with high-density power, low latency and a broad mixture of global brands and services, Hudson IX is the ideal location for the Cato bare metal solution. This interconnected facility is a crucial global aggregation point with access to 300+ carriers and NYC’s most expansive connection to transatlantic cables. By deploying the Cato Bare Metal platform, Hudson IX is enabling a cost effective solution for its tenants and partners while simultaneously reducing the environmental impact of the facility.
Neu.ro is a perfect fit for Cato's bare metal infrastructure, as the company specializes in AI and ML workloads that require scalable computing power. By running Neu.ro’s MLOps platform on Cato's bare metal, end-users benefit from Cato's low cost and low carbon footprint, while also enjoying the high-performance capabilities required for AI and ML workloads. This partnership allows Neu.ro to offer customizable GPT-like services to its clients while maintaining data security and cost-effectiveness.
"We're thrilled to be working with Hudson IX and Neu.ro to bring our low cost, low carbon bare metal platform to New York," said Dean Nelson, CEO of Cato. "Hudson IX is the ideal data center partner with one of the world’s most concentrated hubs of internet connectivity. By simultaneously launching the Neu.ro platform at Hudson IX’s 60 Hudson St. facility, we are enabling highly sustainable computing that ranges from general purpose to leading edge GPT-like services.”
"We’re excited to be the first AI/ML ops company to run our platform on Cato's bare metal," said Uri Soroka, CEO of Neu.ro. "We have built sustainability into our platform from day one. Our software optimizes the performance and efficiency of machine learning and AI workloads. By running on Cato bare metal, we accelerate the reduction of carbon. Our customers directly benefit from this combined solution by not having to make a trade off between cost or sustainability.”
"Hudson IX is delighted to be a critical partner to amplify Cato's Bare Metal platform," said Tom Brown, President and CEO of Hudson IX. "Our world-class data center's robust interconnected ecosystem and expansion capacity enable customers to accelerate their reach and scale."
Hudson IX, Cato Digital and Neu.ro are proud members of the iMasons Climate Accord which has united over 200 companies on reducing carbon emissions in digital infrastructure. By combining their unique offerings at Hudson IX’s 60 Hudson St. facility, they are enabling one of the most sustainable and cost effective bare platforms in the world.
To learn more about this groundbreaking solution, watch the webinar replay, visit https://cato.digital or email sales@cato.digital.
About Cato Digital
Cato Digital is a leading provider of low cost, low carbon bare metal. Cato’s platform combines circular economy hardware, stranded data center power capacity, and clean energy to directly reduce scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions in digital infrastructure. The result is an extremely cost effective and scalable compute platform that directly lowers the carbon footprint for customers and partners.
To learn more, visit https://cato.digital or email pr@cato.digital.
About Hudson Interxchange (Hudson IX)
Hudson Interxchange (Hudson IX) offers unparalleled infrastructure and capacity strategically located at key aggregation points across a global platform of existing and emerging markets, enabling seamless connectivity and dense power with scalable and sustainable-focused services that maximize operational and capital expenditure.
Hudson IX's interconnected data center at 60 hudson St. is situated at one of the world's most significant internet hubs, a key aggregation, and the world's densest connection to transatlantic cables. The Hudson IX facility provides high-density power, low latency, access to more than 300 global providers, multiple and diverse Points of Entry (POEs), and dual contingencies, all while ensuring maximum value in energy efficiency through the use of direct primary utility feeds capable of providing up to 15 MW of power.
To learn more, visit https://hudsonix.com.
About Neu.ro
Neu.ro is an MLOps interoperability platform that supports the full lifecycle of AI development and deployment, including modular custom pipeline creation, resource orchestration and automation, and instrumentation at each step of AI/ML system construction and deployment on public, hybrid, and on-premise clouds, as well as offering customized GPT-like services for businesses.
To learn more, visit https://neu.ro.
Media Contact:
pr@cato.digital - https://cato.digital
