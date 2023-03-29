New Research on Decentralized Clinical Trial (DCT) Strategies to Boost Patient Diversity
Current and Future Clinical Trial Participants Link Enhanced Diversity and Inclusion of Underrepresented Patient Populations to DCT
Menlo Park, CA, March 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Life Science Strategy Group (LSSG), the leading strategic consulting firm to the CRO, CDMO and biopharmaceutical industries, is pleased to announce the launch of its new syndicated report, "Decentralized Clinical Trial (DCT) Strategies to Enhance Diversity and Inclusion of Underrepresented Patient Populations in Clinical Trials." This critical study of 467 clinical trial participants and 553 non-participants in the US and Europe explores how decentralized clinical trial strategies can enhance diversity in underrepresented patient populations participating in clinical trials. The report recommends actionable strategies and details specific preferences among black or African American, Asian, and other races that can improve the satisfaction, retention, and willingness to participate in the future.
The report demonstrates how implementing decentralized approaches, including remote monitoring, telemedicine, and mobile health technologies, can increase accessibility for underrepresented communities in clinical trials. By reducing barriers for various racial, ethnic, socioeconomic, and geographical backgrounds, these strategies have the potential to improve diversity and ensure more equitable access to healthcare advancements.
The research findings are particularly relevant given recent findings by IQVIA, which show a decline in clinical trial diversity over the past five years. According to Jon Meyer, Managing Member, Life Science Strategy Group, "While our first DCT Strategies report clearly demonstrates inclusion of decentralized elements into clinical trials improves patient participation, retention and satisfaction, our new research shows it is not a 'one size fits all' approach. There are clear preferences among racial, socioeconomic, and geographic populations, which if followed, can maximize outcomes. Given IQVIA’s recent data revealing declining diversity and the need to reverse this trend, our report provides critical insights for clinical development professionals seeking to improve diversity in their trials."
To learn more about optimizing decentralized clinical trial strategies into research processes to reverse the decline in diversity and promote greater access and participation on a global scale, or to download sample pages from the report, visit Life Science Strategy Group.
About Life Science Strategy Group, LLC
Life Science Strategy Group, LLC is a consultancy specializing in strategic consulting, market research engagements and syndicated publications across a variety of therapeutic, technology and service industries including contract research services, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical devices, diagnostics, and drug discovery.
