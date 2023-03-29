Occams Gets Awarded on the Fortunes America's Most Innovative Companies 2023 List
Los Angeles, CA, March 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Occams Advisory Inc. has been awarded on the Fortune list of America’s Most Innovative Companies 2023. This prestigious award is presented by Fortune and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on March 29, 2023, and can currently be viewed on the Fortune website.
Occams Advisory Inc. has been recognized as one of America's most innovative companies of 2023, standing proudly at number 178 on the prestigious list. To put this achievement in perspective, SpaceX was ranked at 139.
Fortune and Statista selected America’s Most Innovative Companies 2023 based on "product innovation, process innovation, and innovation culture." For the evaluation of the innovation culture and the internal view of process innovation, Statista deployed online surveys where employees could score their own company on a scale system. For the evaluation of the external view of process innovation as well as product innovation, Statista surveyed experts in various fields – from recruiters to management consultants and patent attorneys. For the evaluation of the IP portfolio, Statista cooperated with LexisNexis Patent Sight and used its platform to analyze the quantity and value of a company’s patents. The 300 US companies with the highest score were awarded as America’s Most Innovative Companies 2023.
Based on the results of the study, Occams Advisory is ecstatic to be recognized on the Fortune list of America’s Most Innovative Companies 2023.
Occams Advisory Inc. was founded in 2012 to serve SMB’s worldwide, providing expert services across three well-defined service verticals: Business Services & Growth Incubation (BSGI), Capital Markets & Investment Banking (CMIB), and Financial Technology & Payment Solutions (FTPS).
Occams Advisory Inc. has been recognized as one of America's most innovative companies of 2023, standing proudly at number 178 on the prestigious list. To put this achievement in perspective, SpaceX was ranked at 139.
Fortune and Statista selected America’s Most Innovative Companies 2023 based on "product innovation, process innovation, and innovation culture." For the evaluation of the innovation culture and the internal view of process innovation, Statista deployed online surveys where employees could score their own company on a scale system. For the evaluation of the external view of process innovation as well as product innovation, Statista surveyed experts in various fields – from recruiters to management consultants and patent attorneys. For the evaluation of the IP portfolio, Statista cooperated with LexisNexis Patent Sight and used its platform to analyze the quantity and value of a company’s patents. The 300 US companies with the highest score were awarded as America’s Most Innovative Companies 2023.
Based on the results of the study, Occams Advisory is ecstatic to be recognized on the Fortune list of America’s Most Innovative Companies 2023.
Occams Advisory Inc. was founded in 2012 to serve SMB’s worldwide, providing expert services across three well-defined service verticals: Business Services & Growth Incubation (BSGI), Capital Markets & Investment Banking (CMIB), and Financial Technology & Payment Solutions (FTPS).
Contact
Occams AdvisoryContact
Mukarram Dhorajiwala
212-531-1111
https://www.occamsadvisory.com
Mukarram Dhorajiwala
212-531-1111
https://www.occamsadvisory.com
Categories