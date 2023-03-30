Seven Vacatia Associates Named as ARDA Awards Finalists
National Association Recognizes Timeshare Industry’s Best
Mill Valley, CA, March 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Vacatia Inc., a leading provider of innovative, customer-centric solutions for timeshare resorts, has announced that seven of its associates have been named as 2023 awards finalists by the American Resort Development Association, which serves the timeshare industry.
“We are delighted that so many of our talented team members are receiving this national recognition,” says Caroline Shin, CEO of Vacatia. “Our goal is always to hire and retain the best talent in the industry, and having seven employees selected as ARDA award finalists demonstrates that we are succeeding.”
The awards will be presented on April 19 at the conclusion of ARDA’s annual conference in Orlando, Florida. Vacatia’s award finalists and categories include:
· Dolores Friss of VSA Resorts by Vacatia, for Business Operations Team Member
· Lena Fowler of Crown Resorts by Vacatia, for Business Operations Team Member
· Cathryn Giff of Hotel de la Monnaie in New Orleans, Louisiana, for Resort Manager
· Trevor Hart of Vacatia Corporate, for Technology Professional
· Carlos Martinez of Camelot Beach Suites in Clearwater, Florida, for Maintenance Manager
· Shaun Tulper of Grand Shores West Resort in North Redington Beach, Florida, for Resort Manager
· Kaitlyn Williams of Meadow Lake Resort, Columbia Falls, Montana, for Housekeeping Manager
Also nominated in 2023 were Julio Pagan of Grand Shores West in the Maintenance Manager category and Delilah Turner of Hotel de la Monnaie in the Resort Operations Team Member category. “Dedicated, customer-centric, solutions-oriented, and results-driven, the Vacatia team is the best in the business,” Shin added. “We want to congratulate all our finalists and nominees, as well as our entire Vacatia team that delivers excellence to our managed resorts, their owners, and boards of directors every single day.”
In the past few years, Vacatia has rapidly grown its management services to 23 timeshare associations nationwide. The company has more than 750 industry partners, including some of the largest timeshare companies, which rely on it for rental and resale services. Vacatia’s products drive owner engagement, improve cash flow, attract new members, and finance needed property renovations. To learn more about Vacatia’s rental, resale, and property management services, as well as its subscription membership product, call (720) 449-6738 or visit vacatia.com/partnerservices.
