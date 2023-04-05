Mars Bank Announces Expanded Team in Mercer County
Mars, PA, April 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mars Bank announced it is expanding its team serving Mercer County, Pa. Mitch McFeely, is moving to a full-time commercial banking role focusing on developing business relationships in Mercer and northwestern Pennsylvania counties. McFeely was manager of the bank’s Grove City branch since it opened in late 2019.
Kayla M. Miller will take on the branch manager role in Grove City, serving both retail and small business customers from the location at 109 South Broad Street. Miller has a background in retail and mortgage banking. She joined Mars Bank in 2022.
“Kayla will seamlessly take on the role of branch manager in our Grove City market,” said Stephanie A. Embry, Senior Vice President and Chief Retail Banking Officer. “She is well known in the community and provides the product knowledge, advice, and customer support needed to provide Mars Bank’s relationship-driven community banking.”
A lifelong Mercer County resident, Miller was raised in Grove City and Lakeview school districts. She attended Robert Morris University where she developed an advocacy for the Alzheimer’s Association. She supports various veteran’s groups in honor of her family’s military background. Miller is also involved in many youth sports events in the area with her children.
McFeely is a 15-year veteran of banking in retail and commercial roles and serves in multiple community organizations in Mercer County. He is a graduate of Slippery Rock University and Leadership Shenago Valley.
“I am thrilled to have Mitch on our commercial team,” said Mark Drenchko, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Banking Officer. “He is well known to many in the region and brings a high level of service and care to his customer relationships.”
Mars Bank is one true community bank focused on combining the products and technology that its customers need while maintaining its focus on long-term customer relationships.
About Mars Bank
Mars Bank is committed to remaining a relationship driven, independent community bank offering competitive, high quality products, services, and needs-based solutions; provided by talented and dedicated professionals who are passionate about delivering an outstanding customer experience in a personal, efficient and friendly manner.
About Mars Bank
Mars Bank is committed to remaining a relationship driven, independent community bank offering competitive, high quality products, services, and needs-based solutions; provided by talented and dedicated professionals who are passionate about delivering an outstanding customer experience in a personal, efficient and friendly manner.
