Veteran Career Fair: Fort Bliss, April 13
Hire G.I. living its Mission to Change the World, One Veteran at a Time. Join them during their Veteran Career Fair at Fort Bliss on April 13. This event is for Active Duty, Veterans, and Military Spouses.
El Paso, TX, April 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Hire G.I.LLC is hosting a veteran job fair at Fort Bliss on Thursday, April 13, 11 am – 1 p.m In-person and 3 pm – 5 pm Virtual,. Located at the Centennial Banquet & Conference Center 11199 Sergeant E Churchill St. Fort Bliss, Tx 79916. Whether hoping to find a fresh start, a better job, or a new career after military service, job seekers will find a wealth of exciting opportunities at this job fair. Numerous national & local employers from a variety of industry sectors will be eager to hire for immediate openings in a wide range of fields. Over 30 companies will be in attendance. Jobseekers can send resume to qualify for on-site interviews at Resume@hiregi.com.
"We are excited at the response we have received from our national partners who want to participate in the job fair. This opportunity connects our military talented workers with great employers looking to hire. In line with our mission to Change The World, One Veteran at A Time, this job fair is a great way to connect face-to-face with employers, network, get industry exposure, and gain confidence," said Jermaine Higgins, V.P of Operations. "This year, we are proud to partner with Boeing, Veteran Benefits Guide, Texas Veteran Leadership Program and Texas Workforce Commission. We ask all to pre-register before the event. To register for this event, click here."
Rated #1 For On-Base Hiring Events. Hire G.I is 100% Veteran & Veteran Family-owned and operated with a nationwide footprint matching military-friendly companies with a wide variety of diverse and specialized talent from the military.
Hiregi.com
