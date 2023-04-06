Free Skateboarding Lessons in Los Angeles/Torrance, California
Skateboarders of all ages and skill levels are invited to participate in free skateboarding lessons offered at public skateparks. The lessons are part of an initiative to promote healthy, active lifestyles and provide access to recreational opportunities for all members of the community.
Los Angeles, CA, April 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- GoSkate Skateboarding School is proud to announce free skateboard lessons to the public at Normandale Skate Park, located at 22505 S Normandie Ave., Torrance, CA 90501, United States on Friday, April 21 at 11 am.
The lessons will be taught by Jose Medina, a certified skateboard instructor with over 25 years of experience in the field. Medina has helped more than 650 students to learn and improve their skateboarding skills. He is dedicated to teaching the fundamentals of skateboarding in a safe and supportive environment.
The free skateboard lessons are a great opportunity for individuals of all skill levels to try skateboarding or improve their skills. Skateboarding is an exciting and dynamic sport that requires a lot of practice and dedication, and these lessons are a perfect opportunity for anyone who wants to try their hand at skateboarding..
GoSkate Skateboarding School is committed to providing high-quality instruction and ensuring the safety of all participants. The lessons will be held in compliance with all local safety guidelines.
All skateboarders must wear a helmet, elbow pads, and knee pads.
“We are excited to offer free skateboard lessons to the public and help individuals learn and improve their skateboarding skills,” said Robert Dunfey III, the founder and CEO of GoSkate Skateboarding School. “We believe that skateboarding is a great way to stay active, build confidence, and have fun. We look forward to seeing everyone at the park.”
To sign up for the free skateboard lessons, please visit https://www.goskate.com/go/torrance-ca-skateboard-lessons or contact GOSKATE Skateboarding School directly. Spaces are limited, so interested individuals are encouraged to sign up early.
About GoSkate Skateboarding School:
GoSkate Skateboarding School is a premier skateboarding school that offers a wide range of lessons and classes for individuals of all ages and skill levels. For more information, please visit https://www.goskate.com/.
Contact
Robert Guirola
800-403-2405
www.goskate.com
