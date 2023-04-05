The Spring 2023 Issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Explores the Look Good/Feel Good Connection
Manhasset, NY, April 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- To coincide with P.O.W.E.R.’s Look Good/Feel Good podcasts which have been recently featured on the P.O.W.E.R. website, www.powerwoe.com, P.O.W.E.R. Magazine’s spring issue is dedicated to exploring the very real connection between the way we look and the way we feel.
P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a quarterly digital and print magazine featuring the women of P.O.W.E.R. members as well as celebrities and “icons.” It showcases women who have achieved success as well as those looking to advance in their careers. These women’s biographies and stories are inspirational and empowering.
IN THIS ISSUE OF P.O.W.E.R. MAGAZINE
“Let’s face it; you can never underestimate the power of a great outfit, a full face of makeup, and a ‘good hair day.’ When you are put together and feel good about your appearance, you are more confident and feel better equipped to take on life’s challenges,” says Tonia DeCosimo, founder and editor-in-chief of P.O.W.E.R. and P.O.W.E.R. Magazine.
This issue is packed with great information and stories from cosmetic physician, Dr. Kelly Mattone; licensed medical aesthetician Kathy Sempecos; fitness expert Brooke Burke; skin care extraordinaire Jennifer Flavin; life coach María Tomás-Keegan; global fashion designer, Renée Greenstein; personal transformation coach Crystal Lynn Privett, and many more. Although these women work in different industries, they all help others be the best version of themselves.
DeCosimo believes that if you are invested in taking care of your appearance, you are more likely to take care of other aspects of yourself through diet, exercise, and staying on top of your mental health, all of which leads to a greater sense of overall well-being.
The look-good/feel-good connection can also work in reverse. When we feel good, we tend to look good as well. This is because our mood can have a direct impact on our physical appearance. When we're well-rested, happy, and content, we tend to smile more, stand taller, and have a certain glow about us.
At the end of the day, the look good/feel good and feel good/look good connection go hand-in-hand. It is all about self-care. Hard-working women burn the candle at both ends, and DeCosimo emphasizes the importance of making ourselves a priority. “When we tend to ourselves, we feel better – and that is reflected in how we show up to our job, our families, and our friends,” said DeCosimo.
The spring edition also features Tonia’s Trends – Tonia’s favorite fashion, beauty, food and fitness picks, great recipes, and motivating stories of P.O.W.E.R.’s members. The issue is full of insightful information designed to inspire women at all stages of their life and career.
For further information about becoming a P.O.W.E.R. member or to read the spring issue, visit www.powerwoe.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
