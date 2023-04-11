Trent University and Canadian College of Naturopathic Medicine Partner to Create New Pathways to Careers in Holistic Healthcare
Memorandum of Understanding Establishes Partnership for Innovative Research and Program Collaboration
Peterborough, Canada, April 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Trent University and the Canadian College of Naturopathic Medicine (CCNM) have entered into a partnership to explore new collaborations aligning with their common goals – to create innovative research opportunities and career-ready learning experiences for students in the healthcare sector.
The memorandum of understanding outlines a five-year agreement for the two institutions to work together to explore research opportunities and create new and innovative student learning pathways, and collaborate on preparatory qualifications, including prerequisite courses, that students will need to study naturopathic medicine.
"At Trent, we are dedicated to the academic and personal development of our students through collaborative initiatives like this new agreement with CCNM," says Dr. Michael Khan, provost and vice-president Academic. "This new collaboration expands our scope and breadth of learning, growing options for Trent graduates to more seamlessly transition to CCNM programs on their way to successful professional careers in the field of naturopathic medicine."
New pathways formed through the agreement will provide Trent students, particularly those studying in the sciences in areas such as the Medical Professional Stream, Health Studies or the Humanities, a means of accelerating their path into the CCNM program.
“We look forward to working closely with Trent University on improving access to post-secondary education, creating a strong health care workforce and our collaboration on strategic opportunities that are aligned with the goals of each institution,” says Dr. Rahim Karim, president and CEO of CCNM. “As a pan Canadian institution, CCNM is playing a key role in naturopathic education, research and clinical services.”
This is the latest agreement signed by the Canadian College of Naturopathic Medicine in an effort to build relationships that advance naturopathic medicine globally.
For Trent, the agreement builds on the University’s growing reputation for preparing students for in-demand careers in healthcare with robust academic programming in Nursing, Biomedical Science, as well as a one-of-a-kind preparatory Medical Professional Stream program taken jointly with any B.A. or B.Sc. degree, featuring four existing partnerships that provide direct pathways to medical school.
About Trent University
One of Canada's top universities, Trent University was founded on the ideal of interactive learning that's personal, purposeful and transformative. Consistently recognized nationally for leadership in teaching, research and student satisfaction, Trent attracts excellent students from across the country and around the world. Here, undergraduate and graduate students connect and collaborate with faculty, staff and their peers through diverse communities that span residential colleges, classrooms, disciplines, hands-on research, co-curricular and community-based activities. Across all disciplines, Trent brings critical, integrative thinking to life every day. Today, Trent's unique approach to personal development through supportive, collaborative community engagement is in more demand than ever. Students lead the way by co-creating experiences rooted in dialogue, diverse perspectives and collaboration. In a learning environment that builds life-long passion for inclusion, leadership and social change, Trent's students, alumni, faculty and staff are engaged global citizens who are catalysts in developing sustainable solutions to complex issues. Trent's Peterborough campus boasts award-winning architecture in a breathtaking natural setting on the banks of the Otonabee River, just 90 minutes from downtown Toronto, while Trent University Durham Greater Toronto Area, delivers a distinct mix of programming in the east GTA.
About the Canadian College of Naturopathic Medicine (CCNM)
The Canadian College of Naturopathic Medicine (CCNM), established in 1978, is Canada's premier, pan-Canadian academic institution for education and research in naturopathic medicine. CCNM has two campuses, one in Toronto and another in the Metro Vancouver area known as the Boucher Campus. Its graduates are eligible to write the licensing examinations for all regulated jurisdictions in Canada and the United States to become naturopathic doctors. Visit ccnm.edu for more information.
For more information. contact:
Cara Walsh, Communications & Media Relations Officer, Trent University, (705) 748-1011, ext. 6240 or carawalsh@trentu.ca
Karamjit Singh, Manager, Marketing & Communications, Canadian College of Naturopathic Medicine, (416) 498-1255, ext. 263 or ksingh@ccnm.edu
