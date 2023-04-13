NexGen Networks Deploys a New Point of Presence in Lithia Springs, GA
Delivering enhanced customer benefits in a robust market.
New York, NY, April 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- NexGen Networks, a Global Digital Infrastructure company and the premier provider of fiber optic-based network solutions to the world’s top financial services firms and global enterprises, has announced their expansion into a new colocation site, Cyxtera’s data center in Lithia Springs, GA. This new POP is part of NexGen Networks’ ongoing expansion strategy to extend its network reach and provide comprehensive solutions to businesses across the United States, offering a wide range of services, including cloud solutions, managed services, network connectivity, and more.
With the increasing demand for cloud-based services, reliable and secure data center infrastructure has become critical for businesses of all sizes. Working with Cyxtera, a global leader in data center colocation and interconnection services, will allow us to offer unparalleled connectivity options and will enable us to better serve our customers in the Southeast region and beyond.
“Providing enterprise networks with cloud connectivity ensures customers will not only have access to computing and storage resources they need, but can also leverage more advanced cloud applications,” says Edward Lawson, SVP Business Development at NexGen Networks. "With our commitment to innovation and investment in the latest technology, we strive to deliver top-quality services and support to help businesses achieve their goals.”
NexGen’s expansion offers exceptional access to companies and networks that seek the most efficient and secure ways to deliver data globally.
“With NexGen’s expansion to our data center in Lithia Springs, they extend access to their rich suite of services, enabling customers in the region to seamlessly connect to the networked resources they need to accelerate their business goals,” says Nicholas Voth, Cyxtera’s Vice President, Global Channel and Alliances Strategy.
About NexGen Networks
NexGen Networks, is the premier provider of tailored, high-capacity communications services to carrier and enterprise customers. NexGen Networks is committed to delivering cost-effective, custom solutions coupled with superior industry expertise, service and support that allows for unparalleled time to market connectivity. It offers a comprehensive suite of facilities-based services including: Ethernet, SD-WAN, Global Cloud, Global Multi Cloud, Wavelength, Dark Fiber, Internet Access, Colocation and more. Its fiber optic network leverages unique rights-of-way that deliver connectivity to the major metropolitan areas in North America, Europe and the Far East. While consistently building upon its private and public IP and Ethernet expertise and evolving its capabilities to continually meet the needs of its customers, large and small, it has continued to maintain a superior standard of customer service and support.
Contact
NexGen NetworksContact
Jeff Barth
800-310-2501
www.nexgen-net.com
