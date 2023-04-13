The Power of Me Summit: Denver, Colorado
Denver, CO, April 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Co-hosts of the 2022 Mrs2Me Summit, Catherine Shanahan and Karen Chellew, team up with Jasmine Rice, host of the 2022 RiseUp Conference and founder of Good Things Are Gonna Come, LLC, for the ultimate women empowering women weekend titled The Power of Me Summit. A weekend created to inspire and empower women navigating transitions in their life, and to celebrate where they’ve been, where they are, and where they are going.
The Power of Me Summit will take place from October 20-22, 2023, in Denver, CO and will focus on bringing women together from all walks of life to inspire and empower them as they transform themselves through life transitions. There will be conversations with experts, storytelling, and self-realization and redesign, as attendees regain their sense of purpose, drive, and power. With over 200 attendees who joined the Mrs2Me Summit and RiseUp Conference, guests benefited from new friendships, connection, and inspiration as they turn the page to their life’s new chapter.
“There can be a lot of emotions women are faced with when they are navigating challenging life transitions. A divorce, breakup, job loss, empty nest syndrome, or even moving to a city where you don’t know anyone,” said Rice, host of the 2022 RiseUp Conference. “Hundreds of thousands of women around the world have felt the paralyzing effects of how to move forward after having experienced big life transitions.” The Power of Me Summit will help you find the fire in your soul and grace in your heart.
With the collaboration of The RiseUp Conference and The Mrs2Me Summit, The Power of Me Summit will harness the collective wisdom and energy of our hosts, inspirational speakers, and experts. Attendees will have the opportunity to embrace open and meaningful conversations in a safe and empowering space.
No matter what life transition you’re facing, there are many others who are on the same journey. The Power of Me Summit will leave you motivated, inspired, and transformed. General Admission tickets include welcome reception, continental breakfast, lunch, and cocktail reception on Friday. VIP tickets include everything from the general admission ticket plus a VIP cocktail mixer, meet and greets with hosts and speakers, VIP gifts, lounge area, and premiere seating.
