Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu Academy Dominates IBJJF Pan Championship with 11 Medalists
South Florida's leading MMA and Jiu-Jitsu academy dominate at the March, 2023 IBJJF Pan Championship
Miami Lakes, FL, April 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu academy competed in the anticipated IBJJF Pan Championship held in March 22-26, 2023, and has emerged as one of the leading contenders in the competition, with 11 medalists including 4 gold, 1 silver, and 6 bronze.
The academy's stellar performance in the competition is a testament to its commitment to excellence and the hard work of its athletes and instructors. The academy achieved 2nd place overall Novice in the IBJJF Pan Championship, further cementing its position as one of the leading MMA and Jiu-Jitsu academies in South Florida.
"The International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation Pan Championship is one of the world’s largest tournaments. We fielded a team of 16 competitors and brought back home many medals and an overall Pan 2nd place Novice trophy," said Carlos Ramirez, founder and instructor of the academy. “An amazing accomplishment for such an important and prestigious tournament. Our team leader Professor Wilson has shown our competitors how to go and win and the team is a hard working crew of talented individuals always pushing each other to succeed and hone their skills.”
Founded in 1994, the IBJJF is responsible for organizing major BJJ tournaments, such as the World Championships and the Pan Championships, as well as establishing uniform rules and regulations to ensure fairness and safety in competition. With over 200,000 registered members across the world, it provides a platform for athletes to showcase their skills and compete at the highest level.
“Ever since joining the team about a year ago, my life has changed for the better,” said Robert Ruiz, a blue belt and student of the academy. “I’ve been challenged physically and mentally by professors Wilson and Carlos . They have always been in my corner coaching me through every match. The academy is more than a Jiu-Jitsu gym, but a place with awesome people that I get to train with and call family,” added Ruiz.
Recognized for delivering exceptional training in Jiu-Jitsu, wrestling, MMA, and competition preparation to students of various ages and proficiency levels, the Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu academy has gained a distinguished reputation in the Jiu-Jitsu community. Its legacy of producing top-tier Jiu-Jitsu athletes has established the academy as a well-known facility for martial arts training.
For more information about Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu academy, please visit https://riliongraciemiamilakes.com/.
Contact
