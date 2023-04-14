acSoft Inc Introduces Incremental Refresh in Power BI Connector for ServiceNow
acSoft Inc is excited to announce the latest feature in their Power BI Connector for ServiceNow: Incremental Refresh. This powerful feature will significantly reduce the time required to update and analyze data from ServiceNow in Power BI, providing an enhanced user experience for all ServiceNow customers.
Dover, DE, April 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- acSoft Inc, Alpha Serve US subsidiary, is excited to announce the latest feature in their Power BI Connector for ServiceNow: Incremental Refresh. This powerful feature will significantly reduce the time required to update and analyze data from ServiceNow in Power BI, providing an enhanced user experience for all ServiceNow customers.
The Power BI Connector for ServiceNow, a Built on Now app, is natively developed on the ServiceNow platform, ensuring that platform performance and security are upheld to the highest standards by ServiceNow. This user-friendly app is available to all ServiceNow users through the ServiceNow Store and enables easy exportation of ServiceNow data to Power BI, facilitating seamless integration between the two platforms.
Incremental Refresh is a game-changing feature that has been eagerly awaited by users who analyze ServiceNow data in Power BI. Previously, users were forced to manage large data sets and endure lengthy periods of time spent updating the data in its entirety.
With the introduction of Incremental Refresh in version 1.4.1 of the Power BI Connector for ServiceNow, users will experience a significant decrease in data update times. The connector now allows users to update only the changes that have occurred since the last refresh rather than reprocessing the entire data set. This streamlined process ensures that users can focus on analyzing the most up-to-date information without the burden of prolonged waiting times.
Version 1.4.1 of the Power BI Connector for ServiceNow also includes the following additional features:
- Added Entity Relationship Diagram (ERD) for a better understanding of data structure and relationships.
- Implemented access to already created sources like reports, report sources, etc., for improved data utilization and efficiency.
Anton Storozhuk, CEO of Alpha Serve, said, "We are proud to bring this much-anticipated feature to our Power BI Connector for ServiceNow. Incremental Refresh will not only save time for our users but also make their data analysis process more efficient and effective. Our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction drives us to continuously enhance our solutions, and this latest update is a prime example of that."
The addition of Incremental Refresh to the Power BI Connector for ServiceNow demonstrates acSoft Inc's commitment to delivering high-quality, efficient solutions to its clients. Users can now harness the power of both ServiceNow and Power BI more effectively, driving more intelligent business decisions and insights.
To learn more about configuring the Incremental Refresh feature for the Power BI Connector for ServiceNow, users can visit the step-by-step guide at Incremental Refresh Configuration. For any questions or additional support, please reach out to acSoft Inc at support@alpha-serve.com.
About acSoft Inc:
acSoft Inc, a US subsidiary of Alpha Serve, is a ServiceNow Build Partner that specializes in creating innovative applications that seamlessly integrate ServiceNow with other platforms. With a deep understanding of the unique challenges faced by businesses today, acSoft Inc is committed to delivering tailored solutions that empower organizations to make data-driven decisions and achieve their goals.
The Power BI Connector for ServiceNow, a Built on Now app, is natively developed on the ServiceNow platform, ensuring that platform performance and security are upheld to the highest standards by ServiceNow. This user-friendly app is available to all ServiceNow users through the ServiceNow Store and enables easy exportation of ServiceNow data to Power BI, facilitating seamless integration between the two platforms.
Incremental Refresh is a game-changing feature that has been eagerly awaited by users who analyze ServiceNow data in Power BI. Previously, users were forced to manage large data sets and endure lengthy periods of time spent updating the data in its entirety.
With the introduction of Incremental Refresh in version 1.4.1 of the Power BI Connector for ServiceNow, users will experience a significant decrease in data update times. The connector now allows users to update only the changes that have occurred since the last refresh rather than reprocessing the entire data set. This streamlined process ensures that users can focus on analyzing the most up-to-date information without the burden of prolonged waiting times.
Version 1.4.1 of the Power BI Connector for ServiceNow also includes the following additional features:
- Added Entity Relationship Diagram (ERD) for a better understanding of data structure and relationships.
- Implemented access to already created sources like reports, report sources, etc., for improved data utilization and efficiency.
Anton Storozhuk, CEO of Alpha Serve, said, "We are proud to bring this much-anticipated feature to our Power BI Connector for ServiceNow. Incremental Refresh will not only save time for our users but also make their data analysis process more efficient and effective. Our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction drives us to continuously enhance our solutions, and this latest update is a prime example of that."
The addition of Incremental Refresh to the Power BI Connector for ServiceNow demonstrates acSoft Inc's commitment to delivering high-quality, efficient solutions to its clients. Users can now harness the power of both ServiceNow and Power BI more effectively, driving more intelligent business decisions and insights.
To learn more about configuring the Incremental Refresh feature for the Power BI Connector for ServiceNow, users can visit the step-by-step guide at Incremental Refresh Configuration. For any questions or additional support, please reach out to acSoft Inc at support@alpha-serve.com.
About acSoft Inc:
acSoft Inc, a US subsidiary of Alpha Serve, is a ServiceNow Build Partner that specializes in creating innovative applications that seamlessly integrate ServiceNow with other platforms. With a deep understanding of the unique challenges faced by businesses today, acSoft Inc is committed to delivering tailored solutions that empower organizations to make data-driven decisions and achieve their goals.
Contact
acSoft IncContact
Anna Odrynska
+38 098 03 77 286
https://www.acsoftinc.com
Anna Odrynska
+38 098 03 77 286
https://www.acsoftinc.com
Categories