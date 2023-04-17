Veteran Miami Jewelry Designer to Launch Global Brand
Miami, FL, April 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jewelry Designer Daniella De Francesco launches Hearts of Rose, a multi-generational luxury jewelry brand, in Miami, Fl, after 16 years in custom jewelry manufacturing and design. Hearts of Rose will have an exclusive private showroom near the downtown design district and be available for international purchasing via the webstore and its partners.
A Hearts of Rose Jeweled Debut on A Midsummer Night's Dream Dinner Party will be hosted at the historic Villa Woodbine in Coconut Grove by Designer Daniella De Francesco. Features will include a premium open bar, lavish dinner party, over the top decor, the New Hearts of Rose brand collections, welcome toast and ribbon cutting, media presence reveal spring/summer introduction fashion show, and electronic violinist performances by Broadway-acclaimed Jared Burnett.
Highlights will include presentations like The Evolution of a Luxury Jewelry Brand Tribute Exhibit Throughout the Times, Vintage & Era Designer Pieces Showcase, and a silent auction to benefit Camp Boggy Creek for children with medical needs. Where: Villa Woodbine Estate Coconut Grove, 2167 S. Bayshore Drive, Miami FL, 33133. Who: Hearts of Rose by luxury jeweler Daniella De Francesco.
