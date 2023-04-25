Philly Indie Record Label Kixx Records Introduces the Newest Member of the Label's Family, Penny Cupcake
Kixx Records is proud to introduce its newest discovery, Penny Cupcake, a talented young Philadelphia-area female singing group.
Philadelphia, PA, April 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The accomplished indie label is introducing Penny Cupcake, a talented young female singing group, consisting of three multi-talented young ladies. The trio, consisting of Ariel Soleil, Ayana Ferguson, and Jordan Webber, was discovered by music industry veteran and Kixx Records (a division of The Lab No 33) founder Tab Edwards, who was immediately struck by their chemistry and likeability during their performances on the critically-acclaimed T.V. pilot, "The Kingfish."
Edwards was immediately struck by the chemistry and likeability of the trio, and felt they had the potential to be a successful singing group. After listening to their debut single, "Don't Forget," produced by St. Martin, those who have heard the song agree.
Following their discovery, Penny Cupcake has been hard at work in the studio, and their debut single, "Don't Forget," is set to be released in June of 2023. Produced by St. Martin, the single is a mix of R&B, pop, and classic styles that harken back to Sly & The Family Stone.
Fans of their work in "The Kingfish" and other music lovers can get a sneak peek of the group's single by visiting their website, pennycupcake.com, where they can hear "Don't Forget" and learn more about this talented young trio.
Contact the group: info@pennycupcake.com
