DP Techlink and Hendrix Genetics Announce New Logistics and Support Partnership
Urbandale, IA, April 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- DP Techlink, a leading provider of logistics and supply chain solutions, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Hendrix Genetics, a global leader in animal genetics. Under the agreement, Hendrix Genetics will be using DP Techlink’s Agistics platform to help with fleet tracking and management for their turkey business, known as Hybrid Turkeys.
Agistics is a comprehensive logistics platform that allows companies to manage all aspects of their supply chain from a single interface. As the only all-in-one platform created specifically for the Agricultural Industry, Agistics makes it possible to schedule multiple pick-ups, establish efficient and safe delivery routes, and track operations from dispatch to delivery and all points in between, in real-time, enabling companies to optimize their logistics operations and reduce costs.
“The DP Techlink team is extremely excited to be a small part of the Hendrix Genetics effort to provide enhanced customer service through enhanced communication and delivery transparency,” says Mike Shindelar, CEO of DP Techlink. “Through the use of Agistics as part of their delivery system, we believe that ultimately this will allow Hybrid to build upon its industry leader status.”
Hendrix Genetics is a global leader in animal genetics, with operations in more than 25 countries. The company’s animals are raised by farmers and producers around the world to ensure sustainable protein sources to help feed the world. By using Agistics to manage their logistics operations for Hybrid Turkeys, Hendrix Genetics will be able to streamline their supply chain, reduce costs, and improve customer service.
“Customer satisfaction is a top priority, and we are confident the Agistics platform can deliver several immediate improvements: timely delivery communication being first and foremost, second, more efficient routes, and lastly a stronger maintenance program,” says TJ Koewler, General Manager of Hendrix Genetics’ US turkey distribution. “There are a lot of moving pieces when working with live animals, and having the right delivery software in place helps ensure our customers receive the best quality poults to achieve peak flock performance with our turkeys.”
About DP Techlink
DP Techlink is a leading provider of logistics and supply chain solutions. The company’s Agistics platform provides companies with real-time visibility and control over their supply chain, enabling them to optimize their logistics operations and reduce costs. DP Techlink’s customers include some of the world’s largest and most successful companies.
About Hendrix Genetics
Hendrix Genetics is a global leader in animal genetics specializing in turkeys, laying hens, swine, aquaculture, and traditional poultry. Hybrid Turkeys is the genetic brand representing the turkey business unit. The vision of Hendrix Genetics is to set the standard for sustainable animal breeding by supporting the global food challenge with high quality animal genetics. Hendrix Genetics has operations in more than 25 countries and employs over 3,000 people worldwide.
Contact
Laura Miller
515-777-1430
www.dptechlink.com
lmiller@dptechlink.com
