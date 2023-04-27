Alpha Serve Introduces Vault Password Manager App for Jira on the Atlassian Marketplace
Mykolaiv, Ukraine, April 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Alpha Serve, a leading IT solutions provider, announces the launch of its latest product, Vault Password Manager, now available to install on the Atlassian Marketplace. This innovative password management solution is designed to enhance security and streamline password management for Jira users across various industries.
As the pioneering application on the Atlassian Marketplace that enables password management within Jira, Vault Password Manager provides a significant advantage over other password managers in terms of cost and convenience. It allows users to securely store, share, and manage sensitive credentials within their Jira projects, eliminating the need for users to rely on spreadsheets, sticky notes, or other insecure methods as well as external password management tools and reducing the need to switch between apps.
Highlighted Features:
Industry First: Vault Password Manager for Jira is the first-ever password manager designed specifically for Jira, offering a unique and powerful solution for managing credentials within the platform.
Cost-effective Alternative: As an integrated solution within Jira, Vault Password Manager provides a great alternative to standalone password managers, offering users a cost-effective and streamlined option for managing their credentials.
Enhanced Security: Vault Password Manager leverages the additional security layer provided by Jira itself, ensuring the utmost protection for user credentials.
Seamless Workflow: By integrating password management within Jira, users can maintain an efficient workflow without switching between multiple applications.
Robust Encryption: Vault Password Manager uses advanced encryption algorithms to protect sensitive data, providing users with a secure environment for storing and managing their credentials.
Streamlined Sharing: The tool enables users to effortlessly share credentials with team members, with granular access control ensuring that only authorized individuals can view or modify specific passwords.
Comprehensive Audit Trail: Vault Password Manager offers extensive logs of all password-related actions, granting users complete insight into the usage and management of their credentials.
Anton Storozhuk, CEO of Alpha Serve, said, "We are excited to introduce Vault Password Manager to the Atlassian Marketplace. We aim to provide a secure and easy-to-use solution that simplifies password management for Jira users. We believe that this product will be a valuable addition to the Jira ecosystem, helping teams work more efficiently and securely."
About Alpha Serve
Alpha Serve is a premier, multi-platform app developer specializing in professional enterprise software. With a focus on developing enterprise-grade solutions and BI connectors, Alpha Serve helps companies worldwide enhance performance and optimize business processes. As a trusted provider of large-scale tools for leading products across multiple platforms, Alpha Serve has an impressive portfolio of products developed for Atlassian, ServiceNow, Zendesk, Shopify, monday.com, and QuickBooks.
As an Atlassian Platinum Marketplace Partner, Alpha Serve showcases its dedication and expertise in providing top-tier applications specifically designed for the Atlassian ecosystem. This prestigious status reinforces the company's commitment to delivering high-quality products, making Vault Password Manager a reliable and secure choice for users seeking to enhance their password management experience within Jira.
Contact
Anna Odrynska
+38 098 03 77 286
https://www.alphaservesp.com
https://www.alphaservesp.com
