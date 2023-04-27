Sena Hospitality Wins Award from American Resort Development Association
The Estates at Summer Bay Orlando by Exploria Resorts Provides Elevated Experience.
Orlando, FL, April 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Sena Hospitality Design Inc., an Orlando-based licensed interior design firm specializing in resorts, has once again won an ARDY award from the American Resort Development Association. SHD’s winning design was for the interior design of The Estates at Summer Bay Orlando by Exploria Resorts.
“It’s very gratifying for my team to be recognized for the creativity and hard work we put into every one of our projects,” says Dawn Sena, the firm’s founder and president. “The Estates at Summer Bay represent an entirely new level of elegance and comfort, making this an exciting project to bring to fruition.”
“We are excited to bring The Estates at Summer Bay Orlando by Exploria Resorts to the Orlando marketplace,” says Thomas J. Morris, president & CEO, Club Exploria LLC. “These vacation ownership houses are truly an exemplary display of our commitment to excellence and forward-thinking. This Xclusive Collection vacation experience is the best of who Exploria Resorts is today.”
Cheryl Bellacicco, Exploria’s executive vice president of resort operations, adds, “SHD’s design provides upscale elegance while also featuring the latest in technology, energy efficiency and sophisticated finishes.”
The Estates at Summer Bay Orlando by Exploria Resorts, which opened April 2023, is a gated enclave of 15 one- and two-story, three- and four-bedroom homes, each designed and constructed with the latest energy-efficient technology. The product offering is unique to the Orlando vacation ownership marketplace and serves a growing demand for single-family vacation houses where multi-generational families and groups of friends have space to gather and connect.
Part of Orlando’s 400-acre Summer Bay Resort in Central Florida, The Estates boast access to theme parks, shopping, and other entertainment venues. Each home has a private swimming pool, golf cart and garage, plus access to all resort amenities.
The ADA-accessible unit submitted is a 3,195-square-foot, three-bedroom ranch home complemented by a 760-square-foot pool and patio area. Guests lounging poolside have a beautiful view of a pond with lily pads frequented by native Florida birds and other wildlife.
Inspired by this scenery, Sena Hospitality Design leaned into an upscale, modern theme conveyed by a palette and materials that bring nature inside. Natural stone and neutral grays and blues are accented with gold throughout, creating a cohesive feel with creative touches that make every room sing.
SHD specializes in interior design, purchasing, and installation primarily in the hotel and timeshare industries. Their mission is to create beautiful, cohesive interior environments while meeting clients’ budget, timeline, and overall goals. The firm is a member of the American Resort Development Association, NEWH (four-time TopID Hospitality award winner), and the American Society of Interior Designers. Visit senahospitalitydesign.com or call them at (407) 730-9996 to learn more.
“It’s very gratifying for my team to be recognized for the creativity and hard work we put into every one of our projects,” says Dawn Sena, the firm’s founder and president. “The Estates at Summer Bay represent an entirely new level of elegance and comfort, making this an exciting project to bring to fruition.”
“We are excited to bring The Estates at Summer Bay Orlando by Exploria Resorts to the Orlando marketplace,” says Thomas J. Morris, president & CEO, Club Exploria LLC. “These vacation ownership houses are truly an exemplary display of our commitment to excellence and forward-thinking. This Xclusive Collection vacation experience is the best of who Exploria Resorts is today.”
Cheryl Bellacicco, Exploria’s executive vice president of resort operations, adds, “SHD’s design provides upscale elegance while also featuring the latest in technology, energy efficiency and sophisticated finishes.”
The Estates at Summer Bay Orlando by Exploria Resorts, which opened April 2023, is a gated enclave of 15 one- and two-story, three- and four-bedroom homes, each designed and constructed with the latest energy-efficient technology. The product offering is unique to the Orlando vacation ownership marketplace and serves a growing demand for single-family vacation houses where multi-generational families and groups of friends have space to gather and connect.
Part of Orlando’s 400-acre Summer Bay Resort in Central Florida, The Estates boast access to theme parks, shopping, and other entertainment venues. Each home has a private swimming pool, golf cart and garage, plus access to all resort amenities.
The ADA-accessible unit submitted is a 3,195-square-foot, three-bedroom ranch home complemented by a 760-square-foot pool and patio area. Guests lounging poolside have a beautiful view of a pond with lily pads frequented by native Florida birds and other wildlife.
Inspired by this scenery, Sena Hospitality Design leaned into an upscale, modern theme conveyed by a palette and materials that bring nature inside. Natural stone and neutral grays and blues are accented with gold throughout, creating a cohesive feel with creative touches that make every room sing.
SHD specializes in interior design, purchasing, and installation primarily in the hotel and timeshare industries. Their mission is to create beautiful, cohesive interior environments while meeting clients’ budget, timeline, and overall goals. The firm is a member of the American Resort Development Association, NEWH (four-time TopID Hospitality award winner), and the American Society of Interior Designers. Visit senahospitalitydesign.com or call them at (407) 730-9996 to learn more.
Contact
Sena Hospitality DesignContact
Dawn Sena
407-730-9996
www.senahospitality.com
Dawn Sena
407-730-9996
www.senahospitality.com
Multimedia
Categories