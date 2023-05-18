Ginny Priem Appears on "The Twisted Sisters" Podcast
Ginny was invited onto "The Twisted Sisters" Podcast to talk about her book, "You're My Favorite." Ginny and host Allie talk about the details of Ginny's story she shares in her book as well as the launch of her coaching program, GINpath.
Minneapolis, MN, May 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Allie shares the studio with guest Ginny Priem. Ginny is a published author of the book, "You're My Favorite," a keynote speaker, podcast host of "Drinking With Gin," and a life coach. Ginny created & launched GINpath which is the path she developed, tested & implemented to help others growing through adversity. Ginny quotes, "We all face tough times & have that one story, one that we may not think is big enough to share or manage through, but it’s what we do with these stories that really matters." "You're My Favorite" shares Ginny's vulnerable & authentic journey of romance, heartbreak & ultimately discovering true love in the most unexpected of places. Allie reached out to Ginny after her friend sent a picture of Ginny's book. She told Allie she needed to connect with Ginny Priem as both have influential podcasts & would be a perfect match for a collaboration. Upon reaching out, Ginny referred Allie to her website to read the 1st chapter of the book. It was a cliff hanger of all cliff hangers, so Allie ordered the book immediately. Allie knew she needed to have Ginny on for the listeners of "The Twisted Sisters" podcast & to help those who need to hear it who have been in or are currently in these types situations. Ginny shares her story & speaks about Post-Traumatic Growth. Together, they help bring a voice to stop the stigma and help people know they're not alone.
W: www.ginnypriem.com
IG: https://www.instagram.com/ginnypriem/
Book: https://a.co/d/9NPxR8u
FB: https://www.facebook.com/Ginnypriem
L: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ginny-priem-8a87248/
Podcast: https://open.spotify.com/show/0UVRo0EOi8bk4Omtb6qWHJ?si=53b3955532704140
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGyzQcBdoL1GoLaBCkE9Bag
Contact
