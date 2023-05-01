Erase PTSD Now Hosts Its Inaugural Charity Golf Tournament
West Palm Beach, FL, May 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Erase PTSD Now is proud to host its Inaugural Charity Golf Tournament, on Friday, June 16, 2023, at the Lake Worth Beach Golf Club in Lake Worth, FL. Funds raised will serve those suffering from PTSD by raising funds to eliminate financial barriers for groundbreaking SGB treatment shown to lessen episodic trauma response, essentially giving survivors the gift of life.
PTSD has far-reaching effects, with studies showing that five percent of U.S. adults - nearly 13 million people - live with the debilitating impact of trauma.
“I no longer experience debilitating anxiety, and I am now working a part-time job. I am able to think about the future in a different light. I was in a dark hole and could not see myself out of it. I feel as if a switch was turned off, and it has remained off since then.” – Diana M. (SGB Patient funded by Erase PTSD Now)
Registration is open, and early bird registration is $125 per person or $400 per foursome. Each ticket includes pre-tournament driving range access, greens fee, cart, golfer swag bag, lite bites, drinks, and much more.
For additional registration information or to sign up as a Golf Tournament sponsor, visit www.eraseptsdnow.org/golf or email engage@ersaseptsdnow.org.
About Erase PTSD Now:
Erase PSTD Now is a 501(c)3, passionate about eradicating PTSD now from the lives of those impacted by it. We desire to see individuals, as well as affected families and communities, restored to a pre-trauma state. We understand that hurt people hurt others, and we are committed to breaking the cycles of pain that plague our society through proper treatment of trauma. Find out more about Erase PTSD Now by visiting us on the web, at www.eraseptsdnow.org, or via social media: Facebook, Instagram.
Coleen LaCosta
773-683-1211
www.eraseptsdnow.org
