AI Revolutionizes Homelessness Solutions: Project PRC Uses ChatGPT to Aid 1,000 Families

Project PRC, a Texas-based nonprofit, is implementing AI language model ChatGPT to develop innovative strategies for fighting homelessness in America. With a goal to help 1,000 families this year, Project PRC implements AI-generated solutions such as affordable housing, prevention programs, and job creation.