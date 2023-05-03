Northern College and the Canadian College of Naturopathic Medicine Announce Collaboration
Memorandum of Understanding underscores current need to increase access for health care learners and develop health care resources in northern communities
Timmins, Canada, May 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Northern College and the Canadian College of Naturopathic Medicine (CCNM) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that enables discussions regarding potential high-level areas of collaboration, which may include creating new and innovative pathway models, joint population health research initiatives, offsite program delivery and establishment of telehealth opportunities in northern communities.
A pervasive need exists to increase productivity, quality, and access for learners in post-secondary education, specifically in health care fields for northern communities.
The collaboration of CCNM with Northern College denotes a recognition to maximize emerging opportunities, contribute to the development of additional health care resources in the north, while realizing a new model of collaboration resulting in a broader vision for health care and education delivery.
Northern College and CCNM are committed to an active and collaborative relationship which will seek to identify and act on projects of mutual benefit.
“The collaboration between CCNM and Northern College will allow us to create a stronger health care workforce, address health human resources needs and partner on areas of mutual alignment,” says Dr. Rahim Karim, President and CEO of CCNM. “As a pan-Canadian institution and the only accredited naturopathic training provider in Canada, we focus on excellence in naturopathic education, research and clinical services.”
“This opportunity is wonderful for Northern College as it meets many needs existing within our communities,” says Dr. Audrey J. Penner, President and CEO of Northern College. “Building partnerships such as the one with CCNM, strengthens the health care services and training we deliver, and is an excellent example of living our mission: Building community across the North through excellence in education. I look forward to the exciting program developments this opportunity brings.”
About the Canadian College of Naturopathic Medicine (CCNM)
The Canadian College of Naturopathic Medicine (CCNM), established in 1978, is Canada's premier, pan-Canadian academic institution for education and research in naturopathic medicine. CCNM has two campuses, one in Toronto and another in the Metro Vancouver area known as the Boucher Campus. Its graduates are eligible to write the licensing examinations for all regulated jurisdictions in Canada and the United States to become naturopathic doctors. Visit ccnm.edu for more information.
About Northern College
Northern College, established in 1967, serves the educational needs of post-secondary, apprenticeship, and contract training, both on-site and through remote learning, as well as delivering academic upgrading and employment services. Its catchment area covers 160,000 square kilometres, which is roughly the size of France, and includes over 65 communities – 18 of which are First Nations. The College has four main campuses located in Haileybury, Kirkland Lake, Moosonee and Timmins, as well as numerous Access Centres, including along the James Bay coast. Northern College, known as Canada’s Kindest College, is recognized for its warm, welcoming and culturally inclusive environment. It has received the top ranking in the province of Ontario in graduate satisfaction out of all English-speaking colleges (2022). A highly respected community and regional partner with close to 50,000 graduates, including the Haileybury School of Mines (est. 1912), the College plays a critical role in the region’s economic development as well as strong global mining influence.
A pervasive need exists to increase productivity, quality, and access for learners in post-secondary education, specifically in health care fields for northern communities.
The collaboration of CCNM with Northern College denotes a recognition to maximize emerging opportunities, contribute to the development of additional health care resources in the north, while realizing a new model of collaboration resulting in a broader vision for health care and education delivery.
Northern College and CCNM are committed to an active and collaborative relationship which will seek to identify and act on projects of mutual benefit.
“The collaboration between CCNM and Northern College will allow us to create a stronger health care workforce, address health human resources needs and partner on areas of mutual alignment,” says Dr. Rahim Karim, President and CEO of CCNM. “As a pan-Canadian institution and the only accredited naturopathic training provider in Canada, we focus on excellence in naturopathic education, research and clinical services.”
“This opportunity is wonderful for Northern College as it meets many needs existing within our communities,” says Dr. Audrey J. Penner, President and CEO of Northern College. “Building partnerships such as the one with CCNM, strengthens the health care services and training we deliver, and is an excellent example of living our mission: Building community across the North through excellence in education. I look forward to the exciting program developments this opportunity brings.”
About the Canadian College of Naturopathic Medicine (CCNM)
The Canadian College of Naturopathic Medicine (CCNM), established in 1978, is Canada's premier, pan-Canadian academic institution for education and research in naturopathic medicine. CCNM has two campuses, one in Toronto and another in the Metro Vancouver area known as the Boucher Campus. Its graduates are eligible to write the licensing examinations for all regulated jurisdictions in Canada and the United States to become naturopathic doctors. Visit ccnm.edu for more information.
About Northern College
Northern College, established in 1967, serves the educational needs of post-secondary, apprenticeship, and contract training, both on-site and through remote learning, as well as delivering academic upgrading and employment services. Its catchment area covers 160,000 square kilometres, which is roughly the size of France, and includes over 65 communities – 18 of which are First Nations. The College has four main campuses located in Haileybury, Kirkland Lake, Moosonee and Timmins, as well as numerous Access Centres, including along the James Bay coast. Northern College, known as Canada’s Kindest College, is recognized for its warm, welcoming and culturally inclusive environment. It has received the top ranking in the province of Ontario in graduate satisfaction out of all English-speaking colleges (2022). A highly respected community and regional partner with close to 50,000 graduates, including the Haileybury School of Mines (est. 1912), the College plays a critical role in the region’s economic development as well as strong global mining influence.
Contact
Canadian College of Naturopathic MedicineContact
Karamjit Singh, Manager, Marketing & Communications
416-498-1255 ext. 263
https://ccnm.edu
Kyle Gennings
Communications & Government Relations Officer
Northern College
genningsk@northern.on.ca
(705) 288-1101
https://www.northerncollege.ca/
Karamjit Singh, Manager, Marketing & Communications
416-498-1255 ext. 263
https://ccnm.edu
Kyle Gennings
Communications & Government Relations Officer
Northern College
genningsk@northern.on.ca
(705) 288-1101
https://www.northerncollege.ca/
Categories