The Neurosculpting Institute is Thrilled to Announce Denver's Inaugural NeuroWellness Summit

The Neurosculpting Institute is thrilled to announce the inaugural NeuroWellness Summit, a one-day event dedicated to enhancing brain health and wellness. Set to take place on September 16, 2023, at the Source Hotel & Market Hall, this highly-anticipated summit will feature an all-star lineup of five world-renowned expert speakers.
Lisa Wimberger, founder of the Neurosculpting Institute and organizer of the summit, says, "We are excited to bring together top experts in the field to share their knowledge and inspire attendees to reach their full potential. This event is designed to offer a transformative experience for entrepreneurs, business professionals, healthcare practitioners, and anyone interested in improving their well-being."
The NeuroWellness Summit is designed to put Denver on the map for current biohacking and wellness trends, and will provide attendees with exclusive access to cutting-edge insights and expertise in neuroscience, functional medicine, nutrition, and mindfulness. Attendees can expect to gain practical tools and strategies to optimize their brain health and overall wellness, which they can apply in their personal and professional lives.
Additionally, the Neurowellness Summit is motivated to partner with boutique hotels in upcoming downtown districts to support the organic commerce growth of Denver's local markets.
The featured speakers at the summit include:
• Dr. Ben Rein, a Stanford University neuroscientist, will explore the neural mechanisms of MDMA-enhanced empathy and how it can be used therapeutically.
• Dr. Judy Hinojosa, from Vitality Wellness Clinic, will share her expertise on how a healthy environment can positively impact the body and mind.
• Lisa Wimberger, from Neurosculpting Institute and NeuroPraxis, will discuss how to rewire and regulate the brain with Neurosculpting, a cutting-edge modality that combines neuroscience and meditation.
• Bryant Wood, from Modern Nirvana, will share insights on the power of breathwork and how it can improve mental clarity, focus, and emotional regulation.
• Emily Schromm, from Platform Strength and Meathead Hippie Podcast, will speak on the topic of "The World is our Mirror," exploring how our external environment reflects our internal landscape.
Event Title: NeuroWellness Summit
Event Date: September 16, 2023
Event Venue: The Source Hotel & Market Hall
Event Organizer: The Neurosculpting Institute
Event Website: www.NeuroWellnessSummit.com
For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact Lisa Wimberger at lisa@neurosculptinginstitute.com.
Contact
Gina Smith
(303) 981-9743
www.neurosculpting.com
