World Weight Loss Offers Support to Jenny Craig Members
Jenny Craig members, who are left "High & Dry" on their Weight Loss Journey because of the pending bankruptcy as welcomed with open arms to World Weight Loss.
Edmonton, Canada, May 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- As many Jenny Craig members have unfortunately experienced the recent closure of Jenny Craig locations due to their reported pending bankruptcy, it has left many individuals feeling helpless and uncertain about their weight loss journey. Fortunately, World Weight Loss is here to help.
World Weight Loss is pleased to offer a month free membership valued at over $200.00 CAD, and a prescription for GLP-1 medications approved by Health Canada, to qualified individuals who have been affected by the closure of Jenny Craig locations. To qualify for a prescription, individuals must have a BMI above 27 and/or risk factors.
"World Weight Loss understands the frustration that comes with losing access to in-person and virtual support of a weight loss program, especially when weight loss is such an important goal for many people," said Dan Spicer, CEO of World Weight Loss.
The GLP-1 medications currently approved by Health Canada are Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro, some of which are in short supply. However, World Weight Loss is committed to providing access to these medications as long as they are available.
To take advantage of this offer, please contact World Weight Loss at the following phone numbers and email addresses: 1-866-354-1226 (North America), info@wwls.ca, 780-263-WWLS(9957) (Edmonton@wwls.ca), and 587-436-WWLS(9957) (Calgary@wwls.ca). World Weight Loss welcomes Jenny clients to communicate with them via phone, email, or text, and invites you to leave them a message in the event of high call volumes. Please keep in mind that while their team may take some time to respond, they will do their best to reply as promptly as possible.
All prescriptions will be issued by a licensed Canadian medical doctor. For more information about World Weight Loss, please visit their website at www.worldweightlossinc.ca.
Please note that the activation fee for a medical consultation and the cost of the GLP-1 medications are not included in this offer. However, long-term program options with reduced costs for medications will be available for members who choose to continue with World Weight Loss beyond their initial free month.
About World Weight Loss:
World weight loss clinics offer a wide range of professional services designed to help individuals achieve their health and fitness goals. Their team of highly qualified physicians can diagnose and prescribe HC & FDA approved medications. Additionally, they provide access to nutritionists, personal trainers, mental health specialists, and weight loss consultants. They offer individuals personalized menu plans and access to state-of-the-art cardio machines and 3D body scanning technology. To make weight loss as effective and simple as possible, they also offer an easy-to-use nutrition and tracking application, as well as weekly one-to-one meetings with their team of experts. They are committed to providing their clients with the highest level of professional care and support as they work to reach their weight loss goals.
World Weight Loss is pleased to offer a month free membership valued at over $200.00 CAD, and a prescription for GLP-1 medications approved by Health Canada, to qualified individuals who have been affected by the closure of Jenny Craig locations. To qualify for a prescription, individuals must have a BMI above 27 and/or risk factors.
"World Weight Loss understands the frustration that comes with losing access to in-person and virtual support of a weight loss program, especially when weight loss is such an important goal for many people," said Dan Spicer, CEO of World Weight Loss.
The GLP-1 medications currently approved by Health Canada are Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro, some of which are in short supply. However, World Weight Loss is committed to providing access to these medications as long as they are available.
To take advantage of this offer, please contact World Weight Loss at the following phone numbers and email addresses: 1-866-354-1226 (North America), info@wwls.ca, 780-263-WWLS(9957) (Edmonton@wwls.ca), and 587-436-WWLS(9957) (Calgary@wwls.ca). World Weight Loss welcomes Jenny clients to communicate with them via phone, email, or text, and invites you to leave them a message in the event of high call volumes. Please keep in mind that while their team may take some time to respond, they will do their best to reply as promptly as possible.
All prescriptions will be issued by a licensed Canadian medical doctor. For more information about World Weight Loss, please visit their website at www.worldweightlossinc.ca.
Please note that the activation fee for a medical consultation and the cost of the GLP-1 medications are not included in this offer. However, long-term program options with reduced costs for medications will be available for members who choose to continue with World Weight Loss beyond their initial free month.
About World Weight Loss:
World weight loss clinics offer a wide range of professional services designed to help individuals achieve their health and fitness goals. Their team of highly qualified physicians can diagnose and prescribe HC & FDA approved medications. Additionally, they provide access to nutritionists, personal trainers, mental health specialists, and weight loss consultants. They offer individuals personalized menu plans and access to state-of-the-art cardio machines and 3D body scanning technology. To make weight loss as effective and simple as possible, they also offer an easy-to-use nutrition and tracking application, as well as weekly one-to-one meetings with their team of experts. They are committed to providing their clients with the highest level of professional care and support as they work to reach their weight loss goals.
Contact
World Weight Loss Inc.Contact
Daniel Spicer
780-263-9957
www.worldweightlossinc.ca
Daniel Spicer
780-263-9957
www.worldweightlossinc.ca
Categories