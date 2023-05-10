Calling All Animal Lovers: Safari Bob's Endangered Twin Ring Tailed Lemurs to Make Their Public Debut at Mandalay Farms Event

Professional Model and philanthropist Karin Taylor, is hosting a not to be missed fundraiser at Mandalay Farms on Saturday, May 20,2023 in Jupiter. Safari Bob’s will be donating encounter time at the event with their twin Ring Tailed Lemurs to help raise money for the farm’s mission to provide unique experiences and education for displaced/disadvantaged youth.