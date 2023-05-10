US Women's Fly Fishing Team Selected for World Championship
The US Women's Fly Fishing team has announced the six athletes selected to represent the United States at the 2nd World Ladies Fly Fishing Championship in September 2023 in British Columbia, Canada. Five of the six athletes represented the United States in 2022, taking 4th of 11 teams at the first-ever FIPS-Mouche World Ladies Fly Fishing Championship in Norway.
State College, PA, May 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The United States Women's Fly Fishing Team (USWFFT), under the governance of the United States Angling Confederation (USAC), is pleased to announce the selection of the 2023 World Championship team roster of adult female anglers who will represent the United States in FIPS-Mouche sanctioned events. The selection was made at the National Team Selection event in Provo, Utah in March 2023. These anglers have qualified and been chosen to represent the United States at the 2nd World Ladies Fly Fishing Championship scheduled for September 2023 in British Columbia, Canada. Five of the six anglers chosen represented the United States in 2022 at the first ever World Ladies Fly Fishing Championship in Norway (July 2022) where the United States placed 4th out of 11 teams.
The USWFFT and USAC are pleased to announce the World Team roster (years on World team):
Jennifer Cordz - Washington (2)
Julie Mattson - Oklahoma (2)
Melissa Smith - Colorado (1)
Lindsay Szofran - Montana (2)
Tess Weigand - Pennsylvania (2)
Ashley Wilmont - Pennsylvania (2)
The mission of the United States Women's Fly Fishing Team (USWFFT) is to develop the highest quality competitive fly fishing team to represent the United States in the FIPS-Mouche worldwide competition each year. The USWFFT is dedicated to excellence in the sport of competitive fly fishing; to practicing and encouraging stream conservation; to understanding and promoting the value of waterways; to encouraging women to participate in the sport; and to encouraging international friendships. The Team will represent the USA in the spirit of the Olympic tradition. Women’s Fly Fishing is now sanctioned by the Confederation Internationale de Peche Sportive (CIPS), representing 50 million competitive anglers from 78 different countries worldwide. CIPS has formally applied to the International Olympic Committee to recognize fishing as an Olympic sport. The United States Angling Confederation (USAC) supports women’s fly fishing and believes it will advance this goal.
The USWFFT has 501(c)(3) non-profit organizational status through the USAC and depends solely on its generous donors.
