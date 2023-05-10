US Women's Fly Fishing Team Selected for World Championship

The US Women's Fly Fishing team has announced the six athletes selected to represent the United States at the 2nd World Ladies Fly Fishing Championship in September 2023 in British Columbia, Canada. Five of the six athletes represented the United States in 2022, taking 4th of 11 teams at the first-ever FIPS-Mouche World Ladies Fly Fishing Championship in Norway.