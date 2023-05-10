New Financial Wellness Center Opens in San Diego's Promise Zone
Local residents can access no-cost personal financial coaching.
San Diego, CA, May 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Who: California Coast Credit Union (Cal Coast) and Logan Heights Community Development Corporation (LHCDC)
What: New California Coast Credit Union Financial Wellness Center Grand Opening
When: 4pm Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Where: Logan Heights Community Development Corporation - 3040 Imperial Avenue, San Diego, CA 92102
California Coast Credit Union has announced that a new Financial Wellness Center is set to open at the Logan Heights Community Development Corporation (LHCDC) to serve residents and business within The San Diego Promise Zone (SDPZ), by providing no-cost financial coaching. This is the fourth financial wellness center that Cal Coast has created with partners in San Diego County. The San Diego Promise Zone covers a 6.4-square-mile area that spans East Village and Barrio Logan east to Encanto and is home to the City’s most culturally rich and ethnically diverse neighborhoods, but also some of the most disadvantaged and underserved communities.
About California Coast Credit Union
Established by San Diego teachers in 1929, California Coast Credit Union is the longest-serving financial institution based in San Diego County. With more than $3 billion in assets, the credit union serves nearly 200,000 members through its local network of 25 branches and 60 shared branch locations, and 30,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide. California Coast is not-for-profit, provides no-cost financial education for adults and youth, and is committed to improving the lives of its members and others in the community. Anyone who lives or works in San Diego or Riverside counties can be a member. For more information, visit www.calcoastcu.org or call (877) 495-1600.
What: New California Coast Credit Union Financial Wellness Center Grand Opening
When: 4pm Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Where: Logan Heights Community Development Corporation - 3040 Imperial Avenue, San Diego, CA 92102
California Coast Credit Union has announced that a new Financial Wellness Center is set to open at the Logan Heights Community Development Corporation (LHCDC) to serve residents and business within The San Diego Promise Zone (SDPZ), by providing no-cost financial coaching. This is the fourth financial wellness center that Cal Coast has created with partners in San Diego County. The San Diego Promise Zone covers a 6.4-square-mile area that spans East Village and Barrio Logan east to Encanto and is home to the City’s most culturally rich and ethnically diverse neighborhoods, but also some of the most disadvantaged and underserved communities.
About California Coast Credit Union
Established by San Diego teachers in 1929, California Coast Credit Union is the longest-serving financial institution based in San Diego County. With more than $3 billion in assets, the credit union serves nearly 200,000 members through its local network of 25 branches and 60 shared branch locations, and 30,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide. California Coast is not-for-profit, provides no-cost financial education for adults and youth, and is committed to improving the lives of its members and others in the community. Anyone who lives or works in San Diego or Riverside counties can be a member. For more information, visit www.calcoastcu.org or call (877) 495-1600.
Contact
California Coast Credit UnionContact
Christine Lee
858-636-3083
www.calcoastcu.org
Christine Lee
858-636-3083
www.calcoastcu.org
Categories